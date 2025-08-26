Landmark goal achieved to ensure safe housing for all

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has officially eradicated makeshift and dilapidated housing nationwide, completing the task five years ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced at a national conference on Tuesday.

The PM, who also chairs the Central Emulation and Commendation Council and heads the National Steering Committee on Housing, called the achievement a special national project that reflects the will of the Party and the aspirations of the people.

The landmark comes as the country celebrates the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2. It is the first time in Việt Nam’s history that no citizen will be forced to live in unsafe, temporary shelters - a goal set in Resolution No. 42 of the 13th Party Central Committee for 2030, but now completed five years and four months early.

A nationwide effort

Since the launch of the campaign in October 2024, more than 334,230 houses have been built or repaired, including over 255,000 new homes. The drive mobilised more than VNĐ24.7 trillion (US$942.6 million), alongside 2.7 million workdays contributed by volunteers, soldiers, police officers, enterprises and community members.

The Ministry of National Defence alone contributed nearly VNĐ1 trillion, 414,000 workdays and tens of thousands of vehicles. The Ministry of Public Security committed more than VNĐ790 billion and half a million workdays, while the banking sector contributed over VNĐ1.8 trillion. The Việt Nam Fatherland Front mobilised VNĐ125.8 billion through its “For the Poor” fund.

Across the country, grassroots initiatives flourished, from volunteer motorbike teams in Hà Giang and work-exchange groups in Lào Cai to neighbourhood solidarity campaigns in Tuyên Quang.

Beneficiaries representing more than 334,000 families expressed gratitude to the Party, State and communities for giving them solid roofs and renewed hope.

Quoting President Hồ Chí Minh, the PM said: “Independence means nothing if the people are not happy,” adding that the project embodies the Party’s constant goal of ensuring independence, freedom and a prosperous life for the people.

This is a Vietnamese miracle in sustainable poverty reduction, Chính said, adding that the success not only improves people’s lives but also strengthens the foundations of fairness, progress and sustainability in national development.

However, the PM said that a house is only the first step towards stability. He urged ministries and localities to support families in securing livelihoods, jobs and education so that they can thrive, intending to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030.

He directed the Ministry of Finance to prioritise State budget resources while continuing to mobilise social contributions, particularly for training, healthcare, and job creation in disadvantaged communities.

The armed forces were also urged to continue leading poverty reduction efforts in remote, border and island areas, building not only homes but also schools, clinics and infrastructure.

At the conference, 19 collectives received the Third-class Labour Order and another 19 were awarded Certificates of Merit from the PM for outstanding contributions to the campaign.

PM Chính thanked all sectors and citizens, calling the achievement a symbol of the Party’s will and the people’s heart as Việt Nam marks major anniversaries. — VNS