PM orders prompt settlement of Typhoon Kajiki aftermath

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed off a dispatch directing the settlement of Typhoon Kajiki’s consequences as the storm has wreaked havoc on the northern part of central Việt Nam.

Dispatch 147, dated August 25, was sent to leaders of central Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị Provinces, northern Ninh Bình Province, ministries, ministry-level bodies, Government agencies and the Office of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence.

It notes that on late August 25 afternoon, Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth to appear in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, made landfall in Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh, causing wind speeds of Level 10, gusting up to Level 15.

Meanwhile, winds of Level 6–7, with gusts of Level 8, were recorded in Thanh Hóa and Quảng Trị.

Rainfall of 200–300mm occurred in Ninh Bình, Thanh Hoóa, Nghệ An, Quảng Trị and Hưng Yên. Notably, downpours of 300–400mm within 24 hours, from 7pm on August 24, were reported in Hà Tĩnh, even reaching 500–600mm in some places.

The storm also damaged some houses, public facilities and power grids in Hà Tĩnh, triggering widespread blackout in 60 of the 69 wards and communes of this province.

The storm circulation is likely to continue causing heavy rains through August 26 in mountainous, midland and Red River Delta areas, posing very high risks of severe inundation, flash floods and landslides, particularly in Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Facing that fact, PM Chính demanded leaders of the abovementioned localities and agencies to push ahead with mobilising forces, equipment and resources to quickly respond to subsequent downpours and floods and address consequences as soon as possible.

Leaders of Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị were told to carry out response plans appropriate to local conditions. In particular, residents in vulnerable areas, especially places susceptible to flooding, flash floods and landslides, must be evacuated. Essential supplies must be ensured for displaced people, especially poor and disadvantaged households.

Besides, the PM emphasised the need to guarantee safety for irrigation and hydropower reservoirs, dams and dykes while gearing up forces, vehicles and equipment for rescue operations when necessary.

Military, police and youth union personnel should be deployed for assisting people to repair houses, schools and health stations, clean up the environment, resume power, telecoms service and water supply, and restore fisheries and agriculture to stabilise people’s livelihoods.

PM Chính also requested the ministers of national defence and public security to order Military Region 4 and their units based in the provinces to ready personnel, vehicles and equipment to support locals in addressing storm and flood consequences when needed.

In the dispatch, he also assigned specific tasks to the ministers of industry and trade, science and technology, agriculture and environment, education and training, health and construction.

The Chief of the Office of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence was assigned to work with agencies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to keep a close watch on the situation and proactively coordinate the deployment of human and material resources to support the affected localities.

Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà is in charge of directing response efforts by ministries, sectors and localities, according to the dispatch. — VNA