Typhoon Kajiki grounds 65 flights on Monday

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kajiki disrupted air travel in central Việt Nam on Monday, forcing the cancellation of 35 flights and the rerouting of 30 others, according to the Civil Defence Command under the Ministry of Construction.

Đồng Hới Airport in Quảng Trị Province suspended arrivals for 12 hours, from 4am to 4pm on Monday, before resuming operations. No casualties or infrastructure damage were reported.

Thọ Xuân Airport in Thanh Hoá Province has halted arrivals from 10am to 9pm the same day as precautionary measures were put in place to safeguard equipment and facilities. Authorities confirmed there were no reports of damage.

In Nghệ An Province, Vinh Airport has suspended operations for repair and upgrade since July 1, but part of its apron was flooded and a stretch of the barrier around this area collapsed.

Meanwhile, Phú Bài Airport in Huế City hasn't recorded any human or infrastructure losses.

Airlines are working with local airports to adjust schedules as weather conditions stabilise.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam said Thọ Xuân, Vinh, Đồng Hới, and Phú Bài are located in the areas directly hit by Kajiki, the fifth storm to appear in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year.

The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation are maximising human and equipment resources to ensure weather forecasting for airports, which are also taking measures to guarantee safety for infrastructure and aircraft. — VNA/VNS