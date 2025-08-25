Typhoon Kajiki strikes disruption as expressways, flights grind to a halt

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kajiki has thrown a wrench in travel plans across central Việt Nam, with authorities imposing a full vehicle ban on a key section of the North-South Expressway through Nghệ An Province from 1.30pm on Monday. The move follows earlier warnings to limit travel on this expressway stretch and National Highway 1A amid escalating storm threats.

Expected to make landfall around 3pm, Typhoon Kajiki is packing winds of up to 166km/h, making it the fifth storm to enter the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year. The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting’s deputy director Hoàng Phúc Lâm described the storm as 'highly unusual' due to its rapid intensification and broad circulation, which is expected to drench multiple provinces with heavy rain.

“Storm clouds may cover multiple cities and provinces, causing heavy rainfall in many areas,” Lâm said, underscoring the widespread impact expected from the typhoon.

Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes and safe parking, while strictly adhering to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

Rail travel has not escaped disruption. Vietnam Railways (VNR) announced the suspension of three train routes due to the storm: NA1 and NA2 between Hà Nội and Vinh City, and SE9 on the Hà Nội–HCM City route. Passengers holding tickets for these journeys are entitled to full refunds at stations within 30 days of the suspension notice.

Other North-South routes remain operational, including SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE10, SE11/SE12, and SE19/SE20 (Hà Nội–Đà Nẵng), though officials caution that central provinces remain vulnerable.

The Vietnam Railway Authority and VNR have been tasked with ramping up patrols at critical infrastructure points such as bridges, flood-prone areas and slopes, prepared to halt trains, adjust schedules or transfer passengers if needed to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, air travel is feeling the strain, with the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation reporting 435 flights cancelled, rerouted or diverted over the weekend. More than 200 flights were affected on Saturday, with another 170 rerouted and 35 cancelled on Sunday due to airport closures caused by Kajiki’s impact.

As the storm barrels through central Việt Nam, authorities remain on high alert, prioritising public safety amid rapidly changing conditions. — VNS