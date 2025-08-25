Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội offers free fares on 130 bus routes, metro lines from August 30 – September 2

August 25, 2025 - 09:31
According to the Hà Nội transport management and operation centre, the policy will be applied from August 30 to the end of September 2 on 128 subsidised bus routes across the city and two metro lines – Line 2A Cát Linh – Hà Đông and Line 3.1 Nhon – Cầu Giấy.
Passengers on the Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro line. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Bus operators in the capital and the Hà Nội Metro One Member Limited Liability Company will provide free rides for residents and visitors during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

According to the Hà Nội transport management and operation centre, the policy will be applied from August 30 to the end of September 2 on 128 subsidised bus routes across the city and two metro lines – Line 2A Cát Linh – Hà Đông and Line 3.1 Nhon – Cầu Giấy.

Earlier, on August 21, to facilitate public participation in a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming National Day parade, Hà Nội Metro extended its operating hours by two hours until midnight. The two metro lines Cát Linh – Hà Đông and Nhổn – Hà Nội Station (elevated section) ran a total of 518 train trips, transporting more than 140,000 passengers. Passenger numbers that day were 250 per cent higher than on regular days and double those recorded during peak National Day periods in previous years.

According to Hà Nội Metro, travel demand is expected to continue surging during upcoming rehearsals and the National Day itself. To best serve passengers, the company has adjusted its operation plan to accommodate increased demand, encourage the public to use public transport, and help ease road traffic congestion during peak days. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam National Day September 2 public transport plan

see also

More on this story

Society

Eight decades of memory: historic season inspires youth

Hà Nội is not only a city of memories but also a city of the future — where youths confidently commit and dedicate themselves, following in the footsteps of their predecessors to continue writing new chapters, building a beautiful, civilised and modern capital worthy of being the heart of the whole country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom