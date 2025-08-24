PM directs preparations in Nghệ An as Typhoon Kajiki looms

NGHỆ AN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference in the central province of Nghệ An on Sunday to coordinate preparations for the upcoming Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth storm to hit the East Sea this year, as authorities brace for its potential impact.

PM Chính warned that the intensifying typhoon could unleash heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and widespread inundation, posing risks to mountainous, low-lying, and coastal areas.

He called for decisive action, urging ministries, agencies, and local authorities to prepare proactively and monitor the storm’s trajectory closely before it makes landfall. He urged mobilising manpower and resources, crafting detailed evacuation plans, and prioritising human safety above all, followed by protecting property and ensuring swift and effective response.

The PM outlined immediate steps, including relocating residents from areas prone to flooding, landslides, tidal surges, and riverbank erosion to safer zones. Authorities were directed to secure vessels, guiding those in high-risk areas to safety and preventing others from sailing into danger.

Ministries, agencies and local authorities were urged to strictly follow directives from the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the PM’s urgent dispatches.

They must take timely measures to protect production, proactively deploy forces and equipment ready for rescue operations if incidents occur, he said, adding that provinces must establish forward command posts operating round the black, with all on the highest alert to respond to the storm.

Officials from Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa and Quảng Trị reported their proactive measures to cope with the storm.

Immediately after the meeting, the PM travelled to Cửa Lò Ward in Nghệ An Province to inspect its storm defences firsthand. — VNA/VNS