1st edition of LOTTE Global Job Fair in Việt Nam 2025 offers nearly 300 career opportunities

HÀ NỘI — For the first time in Việt Nam, the South Korean conglomerate LOTTE Group has hosted a large-scale corporate recruitment event at the L7 West Lake Hanoi by LOTTE hotel, bringing together eight member companies and drawing more than 1,000 applicants. The event marks a significant milestone in the group’s global human resources strategy.

The LOTTE Global Job Fair in Việt Nam 2025 offers young professionals opportunities to build their careers in fields such as retail, hospitality, property management, technology, and entertainment services. Participating LOTTE subsidiaries include: LOTTE Mall West Lake Hanoi, LOTTE Department Store Vietnam, LOTTE Hotel Hanoi, L7 West Lake Hanoi by LOTTE, LOTTE World Vietnam, LOTTE Property & Development Vietnam, LOTTE Innovate Vietnam, and LOTTE Mart. The fair provides candidates with career insights, self-development guidance, and hands-on interview experience from industry experts.

Having entered Việt Nam in 1996, LOTTE has in recent years identified the country as its third most important market, after South Korea and Japan. LOTTE Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin has expressed his ambition to further strengthen LOTTE’s presence in Việt Nam through expanded investment in strategic sectors – particularly human resources development – underscoring the group’s long-term vision and commitment to sustainable growth in the market.

Beyond job introductions, the fair allows applicants to meet directly with company representatives, explore workplace culture, and learn about long-term career paths at LOTTE—ranked among the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Việt Nam for several years by Anphabe, a pioneer in employer branding and workplace happiness consulting.

A LOTTE representative affirmed: “We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace – where individuality, talent, skills, and personal experiences are valued and nurtured. We believe people are our greatest asset, and at LOTTE, everyone has the opportunity to grow and advance their careers.”

The event welcomed distinguished guests, including Nguyễn Vũ Tú, former Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea, and Nguyễn Phú Khánh, Vice President of the Hà Nội-based Phenikaa University, alongside thousands of enthusiastic students, recent graduates, and young professionals. Their participation underscored both Việt Nam–South Korea friendship and the importance of strengthening ties between businesses and educational institutions in human resources training.

The fair was held in two sessions – morning (9am–12.30pm) and afternoon (2pm–5.30pm) – featuring discussions and interactive mentoring activities designed to optimise the candidate experience and connect talent with real opportunities at LOTTE.

Following registration and a welcome gift, the programme opened with a ceremony and keynote speeches from LOTTE Vietnam’s senior management.

“All activities at the LOTTE Global Job Fair in Việt Nam 2025 are designed to deliver practical value,” a LOTTE representative emphasised. “This is a personalised experience that helps participants improve interview and professional communication skills while gaining a deeper understanding of LOTTE’s corporate culture.”

Highlights included a Career Counselling Session, giving candidates the chance to exchange directly with LOTTE’s HR professionals; a Mock Interview Session, where applicants practised face-to-face interviews to sharpen their skills and boost confidence; as well as recruitment booths, interactive games, and exclusive gifts.

A special feature was the “Company Tour” programme, with 30 slots available per session, offering candidates a first-hand experience of a Korean-style workplace environment and culture. — VNS