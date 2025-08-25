Politics & Law
Home Society

Getting ready for National Day

August 25, 2025 - 16:38
Tanks rumbled through Hà Nội’s streets as thousands of troops took part in the joint rehearsals of the march-past and parade in preparation for the ceremony to mark the country’s 80th National Day on September 2.

Society

Eight decades of memory: historic season inspires youth

Hà Nội is not only a city of memories but also a city of the future — where youths confidently commit and dedicate themselves, following in the footsteps of their predecessors to continue writing new chapters, building a beautiful, civilised and modern capital worthy of being the heart of the whole country.

