Celebrating in unity: a parade of pride and joy

HÀ NỘI Thousands of officers, soldiers and citizens gathered at Ba Đình Square as well as nearby streets on August 24 for the second full-scale rehearsal of the military parade and public procession, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

The official State-level preliminary review is set for 8pm on August 27, followed by the final rehearsal at 6.30am on August 30. The official ceremony will commence at 6.30am on September 2 at the historic Ba Đình Square.

Amid the patriotic atmosphere, Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Khánh Chi spoke with citizens and several individuals who have the honour of participating in the mass procession.

Hoàng Kim Chít, 93, from Gia Lâm, Hà Nội

She was joined by an extended family of over 20 members, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, starting around 3pm on Cửa Bắc Street to wait for the rehearsal at 8pm.

“I feel so joyful and delighted right now. Many years ago, I went to Hoàn Kiếm Lake to watch the National Day parade on September 2. I truly hope that Việt Nam continues to grow and flourish.”

"I’m deeply grateful to President Hồ Chí Minh. Thanks to his tireless efforts, our country was liberated from foreign invaders and achieved independence, peace, and prosperity."

Phạm Thị Tuyết, from Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

"I’ve been waiting here since 2pm. I also attended the previous joint rehearsal. These days are truly significant and joyful, so my friends and I all came together to join in.

It’s such an exciting and cheerful atmosphere here, surrounded by everyone. People are thrilled and eager to get close and witness the parade and marching forces in person. I sincerely hope that all Vietnamese people will unite and work together to make our country more prosperous and beautiful."

Nguyễn Duy Hưng, 23, from Hà Nội

"I'm quite excited. This is my very first time seeing the military parade and tanks in person.

I feel very proud of our ancestors, who devoted their efforts and sacrificed their lives for the national independence. I truly hope for a peaceful future for our country. On September 2, I will definitely watch the main ceremony and head to Ba Đình Square very early."

Phạm Ngọc Oanh, 63, from Hà Nội

"I watched the first rehearsal while standing at the Opera House, but today I went out to the Quán Thánh Street area near Ba Đình Square.

Emotions were overflowing, seeing my fellow citizens, overseas Vietnamese, and students here ready for the parade. Being in this atmosphere is so exciting and moving, especially with the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

We’ll head out from 4am on September 2. I truly hope our country continues to move forward and thrive."

Hà Anh, student, Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema

"We are deeply honoured and proud. We’re excited and ready to fulfill our mission, even though the long training sessions have sometimes been exhausting. But above all, we are prepared and looking forward to celebrating our country’s National Day on September 2.

Our group of 67 members will be the final team to perform, dancing for the attending delegates."

Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Hạnh, pharmacist, from Hà Nội

"It is a great honour for me to take part in the public procession commemorating the 80th anniversary of August 19 and National Day (A80 Mission). This experience will remain an unforgettable memory.

Through rain or shine, we gave our utmost effort to stay mentally and spiritually strong in service of our country. Our preparations began on August 12, and every moment was filled with pride and dedication.

I sincerely hope that Việt Nam continues to embody a spirit of peace, so the world may see a nation that is vibrant, resilient, and ever-thriving." VNS