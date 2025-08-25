Nutrition for growth

A nutrition club in Thanh Hóa Province is helping local parents raise healthy children. They meet once a month to learn about nutrition, reproductive healthcare and the best childcare practices. It's part of a development programme that has been run since 2007 by World Vision International in Việt Nam.
Tanks rumbled through Hà Nội’s streets as thousands of troops took part in the joint rehearsals of the march-past and parade in preparation for the ceremony to mark the country’s 80th National Day on September 2.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered urgent nationwide measures as Typhoon Kajiki approaches Việt Nam’s north-central coast, with forecasters warning of destructive winds, storm surges and heavy rains.
The storm is forecast to strike between midday and late afternoon on Monday, with winds of level 12-14 and gusting to level 16, in southern Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and northern Hà Tĩnh provinces. Surrounding provinces may experience winds of level 8-11, with dangerous gusts extending far inland.
According to the Hà Nội transport management and operation centre, the policy will be applied from August 30 to the end of September 2 on 128 subsidised bus routes across the city and two metro lines – Line 2A Cát Linh – Hà Đông and Line 3.1 Nhon – Cầu Giấy.
From modest beginnings, Vietnamese medicine has advanced to world-class standards, with surgeons now performing liver, kidney, heart and lung transplants, robotic-assisted spinal and orthopaedic surgeries, artificial heart implantations and stem cell therapies.