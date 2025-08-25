Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Nutrition for growth

August 25, 2025 - 16:49
A nutrition club in Thanh Hóa Province is helping local parents raise healthy children. They meet once a month to learn about nutrition, reproductive healthcare and the best childcare practices. It's part of a development programme that has been run since 2007 by World Vision International in Việt Nam.

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Getting ready for National Day

Tanks rumbled through Hà Nội’s streets as thousands of troops took part in the joint rehearsals of the march-past and parade in preparation for the ceremony to mark the country’s 80th National Day on September 2.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom