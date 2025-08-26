Politics & Law
Society

Plan issued to implement national strategy for the elderly

August 26, 2025 - 07:20
It aims to tap into the skills, knowledge and experience of older people in areas such as culture, family, sports and tourism, while ensuring their needs and aspirations are respected.

 

Relevant authorities aims to raise public awareness and strengthen the role of authorities, sectors and society in supporting older persons. Photo sggp.org.vn

HCM CITY – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has unveiled a comprehensive plan to implement the National Strategy for the Elderly through 2035, aiming to promote their roles in culture, family, sports and tourism while ensuring their rights and wellbeing.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Plan No. 4170/KH-BVHTTD to implement the national strategy, which will run until 2035 with a vision extending to 2045.

The plan is based on the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 383/QĐ-TTg, signed on February 21, 2025, approving the strategy. It aims to tap into the skills, knowledge and experience of older people in areas such as culture, family, sports and tourism, while ensuring their needs and aspirations are respected.

The plan also seeks to guarantee that older persons enjoy their full legal rights and fulfil their civic responsibilities.

A major focus is on raising public awareness and strengthening the role of authorities, sectors and society in supporting older persons. 

This includes improving their physical and mental well-being, paying particular attention to those who are disabled, poor, without family care or from ethnic minority groups. 

It also stresses the prevention of abuse and the creation of friendly environments where older persons can take part in cultural, sporting, tourism and recreational activities across the country.

Agencies and units are required to develop meaningful and cost-effective programmes suited to different audiences and local conditions. They are encouraged to monitor progress closely and adjust plans when needed.

Localities are urged to highlight the role of older persons in promoting family values and educating younger generations. 

They will organise cultural and artistic events, preserve cultural heritage, encourage community participation, and support reading culture and the safeguarding of ethnic traditions.

The Grassroots Culture, Family and Libraries Department will lead outreach and education efforts, promoting Party guidelines and State policies on older persons, family care and responses to an ageing population.

The Ethnic Culture Department will conduct training on legal awareness, cultural preservation and the elimination of outdated practices for artisans, village elders and community leaders in ethnic minority areas. 

It will also host seminars and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to preserving and promoting traditional cultures, including the establishment of folk culture clubs. - VNS

