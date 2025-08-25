Gia Lai approves master plan for 6,300-hectare eco-tourism hub

HCM CITY — Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have approved a master plan for the Biển Hồ–Chư Đăng Ya tourism complex, a 6,300ha site set to become a national eco-cultural destination by 2050.

The project covers Biển Hồ freshwater lake, the Chư Đăng Ya volcanic crater, pine forests, tea hills and surrounding cultural landscapes. It will include eco-resorts, cultural villages and venues for the annual wild sunflower festival.

The planning process, expected to be completed within six months, will serve as the basis for zoning and future investment.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Province People's Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn described the site as a rare combination of natural and cultural heritage, stressing the need for sustainable development that balances rapid implementation with expanded conservation and transport infrastructure.

The approval follows the recent administrative merger of former Gia Lai and Bình Định provinces, creating a new Gia Lai Province that combines Central Highlands resources with Bình Định’s industrial base and seaport access.

Officials said that the enlarged province is better positioned to attract investment across tourism, manufacturing, services and urban development.

Gia Lai is connected to major cities via Pleiku Airport, which operates daily flights to Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng — a factor authorities expect will boost the site’s appeal to domestic and international visitors once it is developed. — VNS