Central provinces devastated by Storm Kajiki

HÀ NỘI — Storm Kajiki wreaked havoc across central provinces, with Nghệ An suffering widespread damage as thousands of trees were uprooted, power poles and structures collapsed, and traffic disrupted.

On the morning of August 26, 2025, local authorities mobilised recovery efforts, clearing debris and repairing power lines.

In Hà Tĩnh Province, the storm left one person dead in Kim Hoa Commune and four others injured. Strong winds and torrential rain submerged 144 houses and ripped roofs off more than 612 others.

Several schools and educational facilities were flooded, while hundreds of homes and auxiliary structures in coastal communes sustained severe roof damage. Local authorities are working urgently to support affected residents and restore normalcy. VNS