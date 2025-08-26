Typhoon Kajiki causes severe damage, 3 dead, 13 injured

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kajiki, bringing torrential rains and strong winds, caused at least three dead and injured 13 others in provinces of Phú Thọ, Thái Nguyên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị, as of 7am Tuesday morning.

Three people were killed (one each in Ninh Bình, Nghệ An, and Hà Tĩnh), and 13 others were injured (one in Phú Thọ, two in Nghệ An, five in Hà Tĩnh and five in Quảng Trị).

Floods and strong winds, triggered by the typhoon, also damaged or unroofed more than 6,802 houses, inundated 28,814 ha of rice fields, destroyed 2,221 ha of other crops, and felled nearly 18,000 trees.

Over 44,000 people from 18,500 households have been evacuated to safer places.

Six landslides were reported along rural roads in provinces of Thanh Hóa and Quảng Trị, while several roads were submerged.

In Thanh Hóa Province, 11 low-water crossings were flooded, causing traffic disruption, while in Quảng Trị Province, seven communes were left isolated.

The power grid also suffered severe damage. Three incidents were reported on the 500 kV transmission line, of which two have been repaired. Four incidents on the 220 kV line have all been resolved.

A total of 331 electricity poles were knocked down, leaving nearly 1.3 million customers without power.

Local authorities are working to restore services, assess the full extent of the damage, and provide relief to affected communities.

The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said on Tuesday morning, the typhoon has weakened into a tropical depression had moved deeper into central Laos.

The centre also warned that over the next 12 hours, the tropical depression is expected to continue moving west-northwest, gradually weakening into a low-pressure area before dissipating.

Heavy rainfall is likely to persist in the northern delta and midland regions, as well as in Sơn La, Lào Cai, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An.

Strong winds and rough seas are expected to continue in the Gulf of Tonkin. Authorities advise close monitoring of weather warnings for heavy rain and hazardous maritime conditions. — VNS