Quảng Trị Province’s swift response to Typhoon Kajiki flooding

QUẢNG TRỊ — As Typhoon Kajiki brought torrential rains and strong winds and caused major damage, the Quảng Trị Province People’s Committee swung into action quickly, directing local authorities to immediately deploy relief workers and vehicles.

After the storm made landfall on August 26 the province was battered by rainfall of 200-300mm, and even over 400mm in some places.

Coastal areas saw moderate winds, but Cồn Cỏ island was hit by gales.

According to the People’s Committee, five people were injured while trying to reinforce their houses.

Three houses lost their roofs, while the rains submerged 2,100ha of rice fields.

Some 38ha of crops and 7.5ha of aquaculture farms were damaged.

Heavy rains and strong winds since August 24 also caused landslides, and, together with the flooding, cutting off many areas, particularly along the provincial border, and posing a threat to residents and vehicles.

The People's Committee has taken measures to prepare against disasters in the next 24-48 hours.

It has assigned officials to personally oversee response efforts in critical areas.

They collaborated with troops to mobilize rescue equipment and stand by to evacuate people and safeguard property if needed.

For communities cut off by flooding and landslides, the administration has stocked up on food, drinking water and medical supplies to respond to possible emergencies. — VNS