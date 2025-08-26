Police rescue three foreigners being illegally detained in HCM City

HCM CITY — Three South Korean citizens have been successfully rescued after they were illegally detained at an apartment complex, the HCM City Criminal Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The police are expanding their investigation on the case.

After receiving information from the South Korean Embassy in Việt Nam, the Criminal Police Department and the Lái Thiêu Ward Police, in coordination with related units, identified that the victims were held against their will at the Emerald Golf View apartment complex.

The police conducted an administrative inspection of the apartment and caught two suspects red-handed while holding the three South Korean victims inside.

Initial investigation identified Luo Shenghua, also known as Nam, a Chinese national, as the ringleader.

The victims were seeking employment and through social networks were promised a job in Việt Nam with a high salary by an account requiring only passport photos. The suspects arranged air tickets and a pick-up service.

Trusting the information, the victims agreed and entered Việt Nam on August 14 via the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, then were taken to a hotel in Thuận Giao Ward in HCM City, and later moved to Emerald Golf View.

There, Luo Shenghua and accomplices demanded the victims sell bank accounts or pay compensation totaling 4.5 million Won (US$3,200) before they could return to South Korea.

Luo Shenghua instructed and hired two Vietnamese men - Vòng Quang Tuấn, 41, from Đồng Nai Province; Nguyễn Thành Phúc, 38, from Cần Thơ City and Lê Văn Kiều, 25, from Cà Mau Province, to directly guard at the apartment.

The guards were promised wages of VNĐ500,000-1,000,000 ($19-38) per person per day.

The investigative agency determined that Luo Shenghua was the mastermind, directing the detention, demanding payments and hiring supervisors. Tuấn actively assisted by finding and arranging guards, Phúc and Kiều knowingly participated to gain benefits despite being aware of the illegal acts.

Based on collected evidence, HCM City Police issued a decision to prosecute and indict the suspects, and issued arrest warrants for four individuals: Luo Shenghua, Tuấn, Phúc and Kiều for the crime of 'illegal detention'.

Other related suspects will also be handled according to the law.

The HCM City Police will coordinate with police forces from other provinces and cities to expand investigations and clarify the network that brings foreigners into Việt Nam through fraudulent and coercive means, with sophisticated methods that seriously disturb public security and order.

Police are warning citizens to be vigilant against social media offers of “easy jobs, high pay” to avoid falling into criminal traps. — VNS