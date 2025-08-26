HCM City begins campaign to prevent dengue fever, chikungunya

HCM CITY — HCM City launched a campaign on Tuesday to eliminate mosquitoes and prevent their transmission of dengue fever and chikungunya and the zika virus.

Dr. Huỳnh Minh Chín, deputy director of the municipal Department of Health, said dengue and chikungunya are dangerous infectious diseases spread by the Aedes mosquito.

Dengue is prevalent in the city while chikungunya once entered Việt Nam in the past and international health organisations are warning against the risk of its re-entry, he said.

There are no vaccines or cure for the two diseases, and eliminating mosquitoes and larvae is the best preventive measure against them, he said.

The city’s long-running campaign of maintaining public hygiene and raising awareness of infectious diseases would be carried out even more vigorously this year, he added.

Households and neighbourhoods are being encouraged to step up larvae elimination efforts, get rid of open containers which could become ideal water breeding grounds for mosquitoes after it rains and stay vigilant against the diseases.

Health facilities are instructed to keep a close watch for possible outbreaks to stamp them out quickly and ensure they have sufficient medical supplies.

According to the city’s Centre for Disease Control, this year there have been over 25,500 cases of dengue fever and 15 deaths.

More cases are expected as the peak epidemic season approaches. — VNS