Quang Vinh Ceramics: 5-Star OCOP product with aspirations to reach the global stage

HÀ NỘI — Over the course of more than 30 years, Quang Vinh Ceramics Co., Ltd. has grown from a small pottery cooperative in Bát Tràng – one of Việt Nam's most renowned traditional craft villages – into a leading brand in the country’s ceramic industry.

Today, the company is not only preserving the heritage of Vietnamese ceramics but also redefining it for the global stage.

As of August 2025, Quang Vinh Ceramics proudly holds four out of the six five-star OCOP (One Commune, One Product) certifications awarded by Việt Nam’s central Government to Hà Nội-based products.

These include: The Red Lotus Bowl and Plate Set, The Swallow and Lotus Teapot Set, The Dragon and Phoenix Tableware Set and another version of the Swallow and Lotus Bowl and Plate Set.

These products reflect not only high quality and safety standards but also the cultural soul of Việt Nam. Each piece is meticulously crafted using refined kaolin clay sourced from Phú Thọ Province, then fired at 1,350 degrees Celsius – a technique that ensures durability, vibrant colours and user safety.

Artisan Hà Thị Vinh, Director of Quang Vinh Ceramics, affirms "OCOP certification serves as a passport that motivates us to go further in international markets. It also gives us access to government support, improved technology and trade promotion programmes."

Today, Quang Vinh’s products have gained a firm foothold in major global markets, including Japan, the US, Germany, the UK, France and Spain.

The five-star OCOP certification stands as both a mark of pride and a guarantee of quality, enabling Quang Vinh to assert its position on the global map of traditional crafts.

Quang Vinh Ceramics is widely recognised for its extensive line of household items such as bowls, plates, teapots and vases. These products go beyond function; they embody artistic flair.

The tea sets, in particular, strike a delicate balance between traditional Vietnamese aesthetics and modern design, making them suitable for both serene tea ceremonies and elegant receptions.

In the decorative arts segment, the company offers an impressive range of products, including ceramic statues, folding screens, ceramic stools and artistic plant pots. These items stand out for their refined craftsmanship and design innovation, bringing handcrafted elegance into contemporary living spaces.

Among Quang Vinh’s most remarkable contributions is its investment in the Vietnamese Craft Village Essence Centre, a 3,300 sq.m cultural complex popularly known as the Bát Tràng Ceramic Museum.

What sets this museum apart is its immersive design. As visitors enter, they are welcomed by a series of swirling ceramic pillars that evoke the feeling of being drawn into a kiln.

Walking across the ground floor is like stepping on ancient bricks, meticulously researched and reproduced by Artisan Hà Thị Vinh and fellow artisans.

"The museum displays artworks from 19 different family clans in Bát Trang, a tribute to our community’s unity and a way to honour our ancestors," Vinh said.

"It is also a place to share our heritage stories with visitors, because our village has so many beautiful stories to tell."

The idea for the museum came to her after traveling abroad and visiting museums that told compelling narratives about their local crafts. Inspired by those experiences, she realised the untapped potential of storytelling in Bát Tràng ’s cultural tourism and turned that insight into a reality.

According to Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of Staff at Hà Nội's Office for New Rural Development Coordination, Quang Vinh Ceramics is not merely a pottery brand; it’s a symbol of the integration between tradition and modernity. With continuous innovation and dedication to quality, it represents one of Hà Nội’s most outstanding OCOP products.

Quang Vinh’s success lies not only in preserving traditional techniques but also in modernising them. The company combines handmade ceramic craftsmanship with advanced kiln technology, allowing for larger-scale production without compromising quality.

Each product goes through a rigorous process, from shaping and drying to glazing and firing, before becoming a finished work of art. Every piece carries within it a story of passion, patience and Vietnamese cultural pride.

As it looks to the future, Quang Vinh Ceramics remains committed to offering not only practical ceramic products but also pieces that elevate living spaces with artistic and cultural depth. Its artisans continue to work tirelessly beside the kilns, turning humble clay into exquisite stories of craftsmanship – stories that resonate far beyond Việt Nam’s borders. — VNS

