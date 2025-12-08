Phenikaa ranks in 2025 list of top 10 sustainable manufacturers

Phenikaa Deputy General-Director Trần Lan Phương receives the award. — Photo courtesy of the Group

HÀ NỘI — Phenikaa Group has been honoured as one of the top 10 sustainable companies in the manufacturing sector in 2025 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

This marks the group’s eighth consecutive year of recognition, reaffirming its pioneering and innovative sustainable development efforts.

Vicostone JSC - a member of the group - retained its top 100 ranking and also earned recognition as one of the top five companies with corporate breakthroughs governance in 2025.

The awards have been granted by VCCI and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Ministry of Finance.

To secure a high ranking in the list of sustainable enterprises, Phenikaa has consistently worked to meet the awards’ criteria based on the Corporate Sustainability Index, while pioneering a range of sustainable development initiatives.

The group has continuously enhanced its operations in line with the three ESG pillars - Environmental, Social, and Governance - and aligned its practices with international sustainability standards.

In the field of industrial production, Phenikaa has adopted a long-term vision, proactively building its business strategy on an ESG foundation from the outset and gradually implementing a roadmap towards Net Zero carbon neutrality by 2050.

Leveraging its competitive strength in research and development (R&D), the firm has made substantial investments in technology, materials, and product innovation to ensure proactiveness, transparency, efficiency, and sustainability across its entire value chain.

Today, more than 90 per cent of its input materials are researched and manufactured in-house within its ecosystem, enabling strict control over the origin, quality, and sustainability of its raw material supply.

With its strengths in scientific research and innovation, Phenikaa has also focused on developing green technologies, advanced environmentally friendly materials, and autonomous robot solutions for use in factories, hospitals, schools, and urban areas. These efforts have contributed to creating greener, smarter living and working environments, while building a solid foundation for the group to support the Government in realising its Net Zero ambitions by 2050.

At the same time, the group has invested in and completed its inter-level education system including Phenikaa School and Phenikaa University while also developing an international-standard healthcare ecosystem. These initiatives contribute to spreading knowledge, enhancing community well-being, and improving overall quality of life.

Not only integrating ESG principles into its production and business operations, Phenikaa has also worked to embed ESG awareness across its workforce. It has carried out a range of meaningful community programmes which have attracted widespread participation from its employees. — VNS