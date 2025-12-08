Việt Nam makes impression at Italy handicraft fair

HÀ NỘI — The 29th Artigiano International Handicraft Fair is taking place at the Milan Exhibition Centre, Italy, bringing together nearly 3,400 businesses from 100 countries, including those from Việt Nam.

Covering over 100 square metres, the Vietnamese pavilion features an open, elegant design reflecting contemporary Asian aesthetics. It serves not only as a display area but also as a cultural bridge, enabling European visitors to experience the artistic and culinary heritage of Việt Nam.

Ten reputable enterprises from Hà Nội and other localities are showcasing a diverse collection of handicraft products, including ceramics, silk, bamboo and rattan ware, alongside high-quality agricultural OCOP products such as tea, coffee, cashew nuts and dried fruit. Their presence underscores the message of harmonising traditional craftsmanship with modern export standards.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on December 6, Enrico Brambilla, Secretary General of the Milan Handicrafts Federation, expressed appreciation for Việt Nam’s consistent participation, highlighting the strong potential of Vietnamese ceramics, silk and lacquerware in appealing to Italian aesthetics. He pledged support for Việt Nam’s participation in Artigiano 2026.

For her part, Nguyễn Thu Hà, Charge d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, proposed enhanced cooperation in sharing market insights, providing data on consumer trends and strengthening business connectivity.

Antonio Intiglietta, Chairman and CEO of Gestione Fiere, praised the unique, distinctive and colourful character of Vietnamese products, noting their strong cultural appeal to international consumers.

Through discussions with Italian partners, both sides emphasised the importance of long-term cooperation to promote sustainable development in the handicraft sector and position OCOP products as cultural ambassadors in Europe.

First held in 1996, the Artigiano fair is the world’s largest gathering of handicraft producers, organised annually ahead of Christmas. Vietnamese enterprises, participating since the early 2000s, continue to strengthen their presence, with 2025 marking another successful step toward conquering the European market. — VNA/VNS