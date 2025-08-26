Politics & Law
Storm Kajiki's damage

August 26, 2025 - 17:54
Typhoon Kajiki has weakened into a tropical depression but rainfall is forecast to continue this week. Three people were killed and 13 injured since it made landfall in the central region Monday night. Heavy rainfall caused floods and traffic congestion in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.

Society

Leveraging trust to improve primary healthcare

Việt Nam has made significant progress in primary healthcare. By 2024, vaccination coverage had surpassed 95 per cent, making a vital contribution to the country’s strong recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting millions of children.
Society

Ensuring equal access to education for ethnic groups

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Lâm Văn Mẫn said education and training in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have seen major recent achievements in general education, designated admissions and vocational, pre-university and university training.
Society

Too many Malaysian kids struggling with eye problems

Up to one in three Malaysian schoolchildren under 15 now suffer from myopia, or short-sightedness, with prevalence rising rapidly from 7% in Year One to 30% by the time they enter secondary school, driven largely by excessive screen use and limited time outdoors, experts say.

