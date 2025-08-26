Storm Kajiki's damage

Typhoon Kajiki has weakened into a tropical depression but rainfall is forecast to continue this week.
Three people were killed and 13 injured since it made landfall in the central region Monday night.
Heavy rainfall caused floods and traffic congestion in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.
Việt Nam has made significant progress in primary healthcare. By 2024, vaccination coverage had surpassed 95 per cent, making a vital contribution to the country’s strong recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting millions of children.
Competing against 129 contestants from 29 countries, each among the best selected to participate in this year’s global final, the Vietnamese representatives affirmed their bravery, intelligence and integration spirit.
Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Lâm Văn Mẫn said education and training in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have seen major recent achievements in general education, designated admissions and vocational, pre-university and university training.
Speaking at an event marking the Traditional Day of the transport sector (August 28), Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng underscored the importance of transport workers in the national fight for independence and sovereignty as well as sustainable growth.
From a small cooperative in Bát Tràng, Quang Vinh Ceramics has become a leading name in Việt Nam’s ceramic industry. With five-star OCOP certifications and a global presence, it blends tradition with innovation.
Up to one in three Malaysian schoolchildren under 15 now suffer from myopia, or short-sightedness, with prevalence rising rapidly from 7% in Year One to 30% by the time they enter secondary school, driven largely by excessive screen use and limited time outdoors, experts say.