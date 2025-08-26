Việt Nam wins top two final at int'l economics olympiad

HÀ NỘI — A good news from Greece. After a journey full of effort and determination, the Vietnamese team shone brightly at the final of the International Economics Olympiad (IEO), which was held this year in Athens, Greece.

Competing against 129 contestants from 29 countries, each among the best selected to participate in this global competition, the Vietnamese representatives affirmed their bravery, intelligence and integration spirit.

They left a strong mark on the international arena with outstanding achievements.

Nguyễn Minh Anh from the TH School (in Hà Nội) won Gold Medal, whereas Huỳnh Thị Yến Ngọc and Vũ Thanh Hà from the Hà Nội – Amsterdam High School for Gifted Students won Silver Medal.

Two bronze medals were spent for Lâm Quốc Đại from the Sài Gòn South International School and Nguyễn Chí Dũng from the High School for Gifted Students, Hà Nội National University of Education.

With the result, the Vietnamese team rose to the top two in the competition. — VNS