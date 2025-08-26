Traffic ban extended for preliminary National Day military rehearsal: Police

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Police on Tuesday afternoon announced that traffic bans and diversions on Wednesday will begin five hours earlier than previously scheduled to facilitate the rehearsal of the A80 parade and march-past for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

To ensure smooth organisation and minimise disruption to residents, traffic restrictions will be imposed from 12pm on August 27 until 2am on August 28.

There will be a full dress rehearsal taking place on the morning of August 30, before the official ceremony on September 2.

The list of the roads closed to all vehicles (except those with security passes or authorised for the celebration): Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê (from Hùng Vương to Văn Cao), Mai Xuân Thưởng, Quán Thánh, Phan Đình Phùng, Hùng Vương, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Độc Lập, Chùa Một Cột, Bắc Sơn, Tôn Thất Đàm, Nguyễn Cảnh Chân, Hoàng Diệu, Cửa Bắc, Yên Phụ, Thanh Niên, Điện Biên Phủ, Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Lê Hồng Phong, Ông Ích Khiêm, Ngọc Hà, Nguyễn Tri Phương, Chu Văn An, Tôn Đức Thắng, Cát Linh, Trịnh Hoài Đức, Hàng Cháo, Trần Phú, Sơn Tây, Kim Mã, Liễu Giai, Văn Cao, Nghi Tàm, Đội Cấn, Dốc La-Pho, Nguyễn Thái Học, Lê Duẩn, Trần Nhân Tông (from Lê Duẩn to Quang Trung), Tràng Thi, Hàng Khay, Tràng Tiền, Cổ Tân, Phan Chu Trinh (from Hai Bà Trưng to Tràng Tiền), Lê Thánh Tông, Tông Đản (from Lý Đạo Thành to Tràng Tiền), Trần Quang Khải, Trần Khánh Dư, Quang Trung (from Lý Thường Kiệt to Tràng Thi), Lý Thái Tổ, Nguyễn Hữu Huân, Ngô Quyền (from the State Bank Square to Tràng Tiền), Giảng Võ, Láng Hạ, and Láng (from Láng Hạ to Trần Duy Hưng).

Temporary bans by vehicle type:

Roads within Ring Road 1 (excluding streets under complete ban): all vehicles prohibited except those with security passes, celebration service vehicles, priority vehicles, official-duty vehicles, buses, garbage trucks, and emergency/service vehicles.

Roads between Ring Road 1 and Ring Road 2 (excluding streets under complete ban): lorries of 1.5 tonnes or more and passenger vehicles with 16 seats or above are prohibited, with similar exemptions as above.

Traffic restrictions advised:

Between Ring Road 2 and Ring Road 3: restrictions for private cars, motorbikes, and passenger vehicles with fewer than 16 seats.

Between Ring Road 1 and Ring Road 2: restrictions for all vehicles.

Outbound roads from Ring Road 3 to suburban areas (including National Road No.32, Cầu Diễn, Hồ Tùng Mậu, Lê Đức Thọ, Lê Quang Đạo, Thăng Long Boulevard, Làng Văn Hóa Road, National Road 21A, Hồ Chí Minh Road, National Road 6, Quang Trung, Trần Phú, Nguyễn Trãi, Provincial Roads 419 and 429, Võ Nguyên Giáp, National Road 18): restrictions for all vehicles, except buses, garbage trucks, service vehicles, and authorised celebration/security vehicles.

Alternative routes during restrictions:

Vehicles from National Road 5, Hà Nội–Bắc Giang Expressway, and Hà Nội–Hải Phòng Expressway heading to Cầu Giẽ–Ninh Bình Expressway: via Thanh Trì Bridge → Ring Road 3 Elevated Road → Đỗ Mười Interchange → Cầu Giẽ–Ninh Bình Expressway.

Vehicles from eastern provinces (Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, etc.) heading to northern and northwestern provinces (Phú Thọ, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, etc.): via Phù Đổng Bridge → Thanh Trì Bridge → Ring Road 3 Elevated Road → Thăng Long Bridge → Võ Văn Kiệt; or via National Road 5 → Nguyễn Đức Thuận → Thanh Trì Bridge approach road → Phù Đổng Bridge → Hà Nội–Bắc Giang Expressway → Hà Nội–Thái Nguyên Expressway.

Vehicles from northern provinces (Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Phú Thọ, etc.) heading south (Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, etc.): via National Road 2 → Võ Văn Kiệt → Thăng Long Bridge → Ring Road 3 Elevated Road → Đỗ Mười Interchange → Cầu Giẽ–Ninh Bình Expressway.

Heavy lorries (10 tonnes or more) on Ring Road 3 Elevated Road: restricted from descending at interchanges along Phạm Văn Đồng, Phạm Hùng, Khuất Duy Tiến, Nguyễn Xiển; must follow police directions.

Police have advised people from provinces and localities travelling to Hà Nội to attend the anniversary celebrations to use passenger coaches and public transport, particularly the elevated urban railway.

They are also encouraged to walk along certain streets in the districts of Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm, Cửa Nam, Hai Bà Trưng, Giảng Võ, and Ngọc Hà, as well as around Ba Đình Square. Attendees are urged to follow instructions from security forces, remain on pavements, avoid jostling or spilling onto the roadway to obstruct marching contingents or parade formations, and disperse in an orderly manner under the guidance of the authorities. — VNS