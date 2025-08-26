Workshop held for health experts on children's eye care

HÀ NỘI — Health experts shared their experiences in the prevention and treatment of refractive eye errors and other eye conditions in children at a scientific workshop on Tuesday in Hà Nội.

The event, titled 'Children's Eye Care: From Theory to Practice', was organised by Đông Đô General Hospital in collaboration with the Department of Ophthalmology and Refractive Ophthalmology at the Hà Nội Medical University.

More than 200 local and international health experts and ophthalmologists attended the workshop.

Dr Đinh Thị Phương Thủy, CEO of Đông Đô General Hospital, said that the workshop aimed to update medical experts on new advances in paediatric eye care and improve the practical capacity of the healthcare team.

Children can have a variety of eye problems, from common refractive errors like short-sightedness, far-sightedness and astigmatism to more complex conditions like amblyopia (lazy eye), strabismus (cross-eyed) or congenital glaucoma.

Some children are also at risk of conjunctivitis, congenital cataracts or nystagmus, a condition that causes the eyes to move uncontrollably, threatening vision if not treated promptly.

Dr Thủy said that many children have come to the hospital lately with special conditions, such as congenital cataracts or vision loss, showing the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

“Children’s eyes are the light of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to preserve and nurture that light,” the hospital leader added.

The workshop also focused on updating in-depth knowledge on screening, diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases in children, while emphasising the role of technology and remote consultation in improving the quality of eye care.

At the workshop, experts from the United States and Australia also shared experiences and techniques in paediatric eye care, instructions for prescribing glasses according to international standards, non-surgical treatments for strabismus and diagnosis and intervention for nystagmus.

According to statistics from the Việt Nam Ophthalmology Council in 2024, around five million school-age children (or 30-40 per cent) across the country have refractive eye errors like myopia, far-sightedness and astigmatism, of which myopia accounts for the majority.

The rate is higher in big cities, especially Hà Nội and HCM City, where more than 50 per cent of children are affected by refractive eye errors due to improper study habits and excessive use of electronic devices.

If not detected and treated properly, these eye conditions can lead to amblyopia. Amblyopia, also known as 'lazy eye', currently affects 1-5 per cent of children under six years old, equivalent to 100,000 to 500,000 children. This reduction in vision can eventually lead to permanent, long-term vision loss if not treated in time.

In addition, about 2–4 per cent of children, or 200,000 to 400,000 children, have strabismus. If not treated properly, the condition can lead to amblyopia or other serious vision problems, according to experts. — VNS