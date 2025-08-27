New rural development in Sơn Đồng – a journey with no end

HÀ NỘI — Sơn Đồng Commune, Hà Nội, is committed to continuing its path of new-style rural development, firmly tied to the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values.

For the local government and residents alike, this is a journey with no end, an ongoing process toward sustainable and inclusive growth.

The new Sơn Đồng Commune was established through the administrative merger of several former communes, including Sơn Đồng, Lại Yên, Tiền Yên, Vân Canh, most of Song Phương and parts of An Thượng, An Khánh, and Vân Côn (formerly of Hoài Đức District).

Among these, Lại Yên and the former Sơn Đồng had already achieved the status of model new-style rural communes, while the others had met advanced new rural standards.

These achievements laid a strong foundation for Sơn Đồng’s future development.

In recent years, the commune’s authorities and residents have worked hand in hand to foster socio-economic growth while preserving their unique cultural identity.

Political stability and social order have been well maintained, and cultural life continues to flourish.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front and various mass organisations play a vital role in encouraging public adherence to Party guidelines, State laws and local customs.

Phạm Gia Lộc, Chairman of the Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee, emphasised that building a new-style rural area is not a destination, but a long-term, continuous process.

He affirmed that sustainable rural development, rooted in cultural preservation, remains a central and enduring mission.

Movements such as “All people unite to build new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas” and “All people unite to build a cultured lifestyle” have received broad support and active participation from the community.

A shining example of Sơn Đồng’s cultural heritage is its renowned traditional craft village, which boasts a history of over 1,000 years.

The village is particularly famous for its wood carving, statue-making, lacquer painting, and gold-leaf gilding, especially in producing religious worship items for Buddhist temples.

Today, more than 4,000 artisans are engaged in the craft, generating hundreds of billions of đồng in annual revenue.

Their products are regularly displayed at trade fairs and exhibitions locally, nationally, and internationally.

Artisan Nguyễn Viết Thạnh said trade promotion has been strongly supported by all levels of government and artisan associations.

Besides participating in central and local trade fairs, business owners and workshops have also proactively promoted their products via digital platforms – such as Zalo, Facebook, Shopee, and TikTok – allowing them to reach domestic and international customers effectively and at minimal cost.

Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of Office of the Hà Nội New Rural Development Programme Coordination Office, said Sơn Đồng was officially recognised in 2007 in the Việt Nam Records as “The largest Buddhist statue and worship item carving village in Việt Nam.”

Notably, in early 2025, the village officially registered to join the World Crafts Council’s global artisan network, marking a significant milestone that will further integrate the craft village into international markets and promote local craft tourism in the years ahead.

Beyond its rich artisan legacy, Sơn Đồng can also be proud of Lại Yên Village, a land of learning and deep historical roots. Over the centuries, Lại Yên has birthed many renowned figures, including Nguyễn Vĩnh Miên, who passed the royal examination in 1562 and served as Minister of Rites, as well as three military generals during the Later Lê Dynasty, Phạm Mẫn Trực, Phạm Đôn Nghị and Phạm Nguyễn Công.

This legacy of scholarship continues to thrive today.

Modern-day sons and daughters of Lại Yên have gone on to make remarkable contributions to Việt Nam.

These include Major General Nguyễn Đình Tâm, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces; People’s Teacher and Associate Professor Dr. Phan Trọng Ngọ; and Associate Professor Dr. Đỗ Xuân Tuất, Deputy Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Institute at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics.

Nguyễn Trúc Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of the commune said the preservation, restoration, and promotion of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage remain top priorities.

The commune continues to implement the “All people unite to build a cultured lifestyle” movement effectively, striving to meet specific cultural development targets: 92 per cent of villages and neighborhoods recognised for cultural excellence; 93.5 per cent of households attaining “Cultural Family” status; 96 per cent of local agencies meeting cultural standards, and all of villages and residential areas equipped with cultural or community houses.

With a clear vision rooted in tradition and fueled by innovation, Sơn Đồng is steadily affirming its role as a model of integrated rural development.

The commune aims to build a modern, united, and culturally rich community, where heritage and progress walk hand in hand on a journey that knows no end.— VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.