Traffic blocks HCM City’s Bình Triệu 2 Bridge as first bridge closes for upgrades

HCM CITY - Bình Triệu 2 Bridge on National Highway 13 in HCM City's Bình Thạnh Ward was severely congested on August 27 after Bình Triệu 1 Bridge was closed for upgrades.

It will remain closed from the afternoon of August 26 until November 30 to increase its height by 1.08 meters, allowing more ships to pass underneath on the Sài Gòn River.

Bình Triệu 2, which used to be one-way, now carries traffic in both directions.

The congestion during rush hour caused severe delays for commuters travelling between the city downtown and the area that is formerly Bình Dương Province and Thủ Đức City.

The hectic efforts by traffic police officers were to no avail as the rush hour traffic and overcrowded bridge combined to cause prolonged gridlock.

At the Bình Triệu crossroads, traffic from National Highway 13 also clashed with flows from Bình Lợi Bridge, worsening the congestion.

The city Department of Construction has recommended two alternative routes via Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh street, National Highway 13, Bình Triệu 2 Bridge, and Phạm Văn Đồng Street. — VNS