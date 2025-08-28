Hà Nội approves metro stations in historic Old Quarter

HÀ NỘI The Hà Nội People’s Committee has recently approved the locations of three new metro stations running through the Old Quarter and near Hoàn Kiếm Lake as part of the city's Metro Line 2.

The plan, created by the Hà Nội Urban Planning Institute, was appraised by the city’s Department of Planning and Architecture and covers the section of the line passing through Hoàn Kiếm and Cửa Nam wards.

According to the plan, the metro line will use parallel twin tunnels before switching to a stacked tunnel configuration from Hàng Đường street to Hàng Chiếu street.

The underground route will run beneath Hàng Đường, Hàng Ngang and Hàng Đào streets, the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area, and Đinh Tiên Hoàng and Hàng Bài streets.

Station C8’s location remains the same as in a previous plan that was unveiled in 2014.

Station C9 (Hoàn Kiếm Lake), which is expected to be built underground along Đinh Tiên Hoàng street, spanning eastern Hoàn Kiếm Square, and the headquarters of the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee.

The station will have four levels, with a total floor area of about 7,703sq.m.

Station C10 (Trần Hưng Đạo) will be located at the intersection of Hàng Bài and Trần Hưng Đạo streets.

It will have four levels, with a total floor area of about 5,482sq.m, and will connect in a cross-shaped layout with Station S13 of Metro Line 3, facilitating passenger transfers in the future.

The Nam Thăng Long – Trần Hưng Đạo section of Metro Line 2 is 11.5km long, including 8.9km underground and 2.6km elevated.

The line will feature seven underground stations and three elevated stations, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ35.6 trillion, an increase of more than VNĐ16 trillion compared to the investment policy initially approved in 2008.

Construction of the Nam Thăng Long – Trần Hưng Đạo section of Metro Line 2 is scheduled to begin on October 10. VNS