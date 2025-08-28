Education unlocked setting Việt Nam's sights on global excellence

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is setting its sights high with ambitious education targets for 2030, aiming to transform its entire schooling system and position itself as a regional leader in higher education and innovation. By then, the government plans for at least 80 per cent of schools nationwide to meet national standards and for 85 per cent of people at the appropriate age to complete higher education or its equivalent, with no province or city falling below 60 per cent.

These goals are laid out in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71 on breakthrough development in education and training, signed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on August 22 and announced yesterday. The resolution outlines a comprehensive strategy to modernise Việt Nam’s education sector, tackling challenges from early childhood education to university-level research and innovation.

One of the resolution’s key aims is to universalise preschool education for children aged three to five and compulsory education through to junior secondary school. By 2030, all higher education institutions and at least 80 per cent of vocational education institutions are expected to meet national standards. Moreover, 20 per cent of these institutions should be modern and comparable to the best in developed Asian countries.

Việt Nam is also focusing on strengthening its academic workforce. The country plans to recruit at least 2,000 outstanding lecturers from abroad, raise the number of internationally published scientific papers and revenues from science, technology and innovation by 12 per cent annually and increase patent registrations and protections by 16 per cent each year.

The ambition does not stop there. Việt Nam aims to have a minimum of eight universities ranked among the top 200 in Asia, and at least one institution placed within the top 100 worldwide in certain specialised fields, according to internationally reputable rankings.

To achieve these sweeping targets, the resolution calls for a variety of bold tasks and solutions. A cornerstone of the plan is the comprehensive digital transformation of the education system, embracing widespread digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching, learning and management. This includes developing a national AI-powered education platform and rolling out smart textbooks, curricula and classrooms.

“The country will develop a data strategy to support this digital shift, allocate sufficient resources for infrastructure and technology, and integrate AI into all levels of education management,” the resolution states.

Education institutions will be encouraged to adopt digital education models, smart education management systems and AI tools to innovate teaching methods and assessment.

Alongside technological advancement, the resolution emphasises the importance of a qualified teaching workforce and standardised school infrastructure. Early childhood education will receive special attention, with measures to review and improve the quality, quantity and structure of teachers and staff. Preferential policies will be strengthened to attract excellent students into pedagogy, including building official residences and creating supportive conditions for teachers from remote areas.

Vocational education is set for a major overhaul as well, focusing on developing highly skilled human resources capable of driving research and innovation. Investment will prioritise modernising technical infrastructure, upgrading facilities and laboratories and establishing centres of excellence in training and research at key universities and teacher training institutions.

Việt Nam plans to establish three to five elite universities modelled on international-class research institutions, aiming to nurture national talents who can compete on the global stage. Research funding will be prioritised, especially for fundamental research connected to postgraduate education.

International cooperation and integration will play a vital role in this education revolution. The country intends to expand and deepen collaborations in education, training and scientific research, strengthening the application of international standards adapted to Việt Nam’s specific context.

Efforts will include promoting negotiations and agreements on education, science and technology cooperation; joining quality assurance organisations; and participating actively in the development of international education frameworks.

Scholarships and support will be provided to encourage students, lecturers and researchers to study, conduct research and work abroad, particularly in developed countries and those with traditional or strategic ties to Việt Nam.

This comprehensive vision reflects the government’s determination to prepare Việt Nam’s education system for the demands of the 21st century, ensuring a highly skilled workforce, fostering innovation and scientific breakthroughs and raising the country’s profile in global education.

As the resolution affirms, education and training are key pillars for sustainable development and national progress. With clear targets and detailed plans in place, Việt Nam aims not just to catch up with its regional peers but to set new standards of excellence in education by 2030. — VNS