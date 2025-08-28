HCM City opens new bus station

HCM CITY — The new Hóc Môn Bus Station was officially put into use in HCM City on Thursday (August 28) to improve connectivity in the city’s northwest region.

The city Urban Traffic Management Centre under the Department of Construction inaugurated the new station on more than 10,340sq.m in Xuân Thới Sơn Commune with a cost of nearly VNĐ70 billion (US$3.1 million).

It was constructed in less than two years after breaking ground in December 2023.

Officials said the new facility will help address the shortage of bus stops in the area and play a strategic role in linking to the planned Metro Line No. 2 between Bến Thành and Tham Lương.

In its first phase, the station is serving Route No. 24 (Miền Đông Bus Station–Hoc Môn), with 27 vehicles making 276 trips daily at intervals of five to 12 minutes.

Additional routes will be introduced soon, including Route 70-1 from Củ Chi to Tây Ninh Province, Route 70-2 from Củ Chi to An Nhơn Tây, and a direct line between Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport and Hóc Môn Market.

When fully operational, the terminal is expected to accommodate more than 60 buses with around 62 vehicles in daily service.

The integrated facility includes internal roads, parking areas, passenger shelters, pick-up and drop-off zones, an operations office, ticket counters, restrooms, a canteen, as well as water, electricity, telecommunications, fire safety infrastructure, and landscaped green spaces.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bùi Hòa An, deputy director of the city’s Department of Construction, said the project is not simply a bus station but a key element of the city’s transport infrastructure.

“It will enhance the capacity of the public transit system and improve accessibility for residents in the northwestern gateway of the city,” he said.

He added that once Metro Line 2 is extended to Củ Chi District, the Hoc Mon Bus Station would become a major transit hub, supporting the development of the public transport network, easing congestion, reducing travel costs, and cutting environmental pollution.

City leaders commended the efforts of the construction units and urged the Urban Traffic Management Centre to ensure the station is run systematically and professionally to meet the growing travel demand of residents. — VNS