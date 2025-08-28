Việt Nam News and Law launches special graphic set to mark 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — In the jubilant atmosphere as the nation celebrates the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2 (1945–2025), when millions of hearts turn to the historic Ba Đình Square, Việt Nam News and Law, under the Vietnam News Agency, is offering readers a special gift – a unique product that is both educational and deeply commemorative.

The newly designed set features a black-and-white base map of the country’s 63 former provinces and cities, together with a vibrant, colourful sticker sheet highlighting the 34 newly established provinces and cities.

The idea stems from the landmark moment in July 2025, when the country officially entered a new era of governance as the two-tier local government model came into operation simultaneously in 34 provinces and cities.

This historic milestone is regarded as a 'rearranging of the nation' to shape the future.

It marks the most extensive administrative reform since the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy of 1986, streamlining the State apparatus while creating new spaces for development. It also lays a firm institutional foundation to realise Việt Nam’s aspiration of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

“I think this publication is not merely a commemoration, but an opportunity to create a lasting imprint, embodying the spirit of 80 years of independence: proud, powerful, and full of vitality,” said Nguyễn Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Việt Nam News and Law.

By placing the stickers onto the base map, readers can instantly create an updated, vivid and interactive map of Việt Nam.

Thạch Nguyễn Mỹ Uyên from Hà Nội said: “I am very happy to be among the first to receive this set. I think I will enjoy it greatly, especially seeing the colourful composition.

"Placing each new provincial sticker by hand is sure to help me gain a deeper understanding of our beloved country.”

The graphic set will be distributed from August 27 to September 2 at the following locations:

79 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hà Nội

116–118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Xuân Hoà Ward, HCM City

Each set also comes with a meaningful bonus: a copy of the Declaration of Independence in English, printed on vintage-style newsprint, along with a reimagined front page of Việt Nam News dated September 3, 1945 – a creative reminder of that historic autumn day.

With its innovative design, interactive features and profound commemorative value, this graphic set, priced just VNĐ20,000 is certain to become an unmissable keepsake for this year’s special National Day celebrations. VNS