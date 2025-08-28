80th National Day: Foreign visitors impressed by Vietnamese community spirit, pride

HÀ NỘI — These days in Hà Nội, not only locals but also many international tourists and expats are experiencing the special atmosphere as the capital is adorned with flags and flowers to celebrate the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

Shakalou Andrey, 41, a Russian national who has lived and worked in Hà Nội for seven years, shared that as someone born in the former Soviet Union, he feels a strong sense of familiarity seeing Việt Nam’s steadfast commitment to socialist ideals, its efforts to build an independent and strong economy, and its sincere friendship with Russia.

Andrey said he was especially impressed by the activities celebrating the 80th National Day, particularly the full-dress rehearsals and preliminary review for the state-level parade, all filled with pride.

After more than five years in Hà Nội, Jean Depert, 29, a French director of a software company in Hà Nội, said that although he is accustomed to festive atmospheres in Europe, he is still overwhelmed by the scale of the celebration in Hà Nội.

Houses and streets are beautifully decorated with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars.

According to Depert, every September 2, he feels the deep sense of community and national pride shared among Hanoians.

Meanwhile, Lily Stome, a 21-year-old Australian tourist, said she was deeply impressed in recent days by the sight of Hanoians waving flags and singing the national anthem together as parade formations marched by during the rehearsals.

She and her friends could clearly sense the patriotism and national pride expressed in the gestures and actions of local residents, describing the city as a peaceful, safe, and hospitable destination.

According to Anita, 27, from Italy, she felt very fortunate to be in Hà Nội during the National Day celebration, where the streets are filled with flags and flowers, and everyone is so welcoming. — VNA/VNS