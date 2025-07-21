Hòa Phát’s hot rolled coil steel escapes EU anti-dumping duties

HÀ NỘI — The European Commission (EC) has issued its final ruling in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of hot rolled coil (HRC) steel from Egypt, Japan and Việt Nam, with Hòa Phát Group receiving a duty rate of zero per cent.

Hòa Phát’s HRC products are now exempt from anti-dumping duties, while other Vietnamese exporters face a rate of 12.1 per cent. HRC imports from Japan are subject to duties ranging from 6.9 to 30.4 per cent, and those from Egypt face a duty of 11.7 per cent.

This outcome enables Hòa Phát to maintain its competitive advantage in the EU market and facilitates downstream Vietnamese exporters using Hòa Phát’s HRC to access the bloc without facing trade barriers.

Hòa Phát’s success is attributed to its strong internal capabilities, transparent governance and experience in international trade law. The company proactively cooperated with EU investigators and provided complete data as requested.

The EC launched the investigation in August 2024, covering the dumping period from April 2023 to March 2024.

As the largest steel producer in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia, Hòa Phát is expected to reach a total design capacity of 16 million tonnes per year by the end of 2025, including 9 million tonnes of hot rolled coil. The company currently holds the largest market share domestically and exports steel to 40 countries and territories.

By September 2025, Hòa Phát is set to complete its sixth blast furnace at the Dung Quất 2 project, raising its total capacity to 16 million tonnes per year — sufficient to fully meet Việt Nam’s domestic demand for HRC. — VNS