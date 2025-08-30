Cantho Catfish seal third place as VBA semifinals confirmed

HCM CITY — The lineup for the VBA playoffs has been finalised after the Cantho Catfish secured third place with a commanding 95-66 victory over the Nha Trang Dolphins at Tân Bình Gymnasium on Friday (August 29).

In their final group-stage match, the Catfish introduced new signing Devin Peterson, who replaced injured point guard Dajuan Madden. Peterson, a familiar face in the league after playing in last season’s semifinals with the Buffaloes, quickly adapted and helped his new team start strong with a 29-17 lead in the first quarter.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, opted to rest their key trio Jaylyn Richardson, Mykal Jenkins and Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang. Head coach Todd Purves relied on Max Allen as the focal point but largely fielded a reserve line-up. The decision allowed the Catfish to dominate, as Michael Soy and substitutes Nguyễn Thanh Tùng and Nguyễn Quang Huy extended the gap to 30 points at half-time, 56-26.

In the third quarter, the Dolphins showed no sign of resurgence after substituting Allen for Hứa Kỳ Anh. Catfish head coach Phan Thanh Cảnh then slowed the tempo, giving more minutes to his bench while maintaining a 73-44 lead.

In the last quarter, Soy continued his sharp shooting from beyond the arc. With the result beyond doubt, coach Cảnh gave more minutes to his bench players. After 10 minutes of rotation without surprises, the Catfish closed out a convincing 95-66 win.

Soy was named Player of the Game with 28 points, including eight three-pointers at a 50 per cent success rate. “Today’s victory boosts our confidence. I am satisfied with our position after the group stage, and the team will now focus fully on the semifinals with the goal of returning to the finals,” he said.

The Dolphins’ choice to protect their key players ultimately deprived Peterson of further match rhythm, while at the same time helping Soy regain his scoring touch.

With the result, the playoff bracket has been set regardless of the outcome of the remaining group-stage game. The semifinals will feature the Buffaloes facing the defending champion Saigon Heat, while the Nha Trang Dolphins will take on the Cantho Catfish. VNS