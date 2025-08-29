Việt Nam shooters on target with second bronze

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s sharpest shooters are keeping their aim steady at the 16th Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 2025 in Kazakhstan, picking up their second senior bronze medal of the tournament.

The team of Phạm Quang Huy, Hà Minh Thành, Phan Công Minh and Trần Công Hiếu secured third place in the men's 25m standard team event on August 28.

Asian Games champion Huy led the squad with a score of 563 points, followed by Thành and Minh, both scoring 557, while Hiếu contributed 552. Only the top three individual scores were counted toward the final team ranking.

Although none of the Vietnamese shooters placed in the top three individually, their combined total of 1,677 points was enough to edge them into bronze. India took gold with 1,709 points, while South Korea claimed silver with 1,704.

This marks Việt Nam’s second bronze in the senior category, following Trịnh Thu Vinh’s podium finish in the women's 25m pistol event.

In the junior competitions, Vietnamese athletes have also made their mark, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The championship, held at the Shymkent Shooting Range, features more than 1,000 athletes from 27 federations. The final events are set for August 29. — VNS