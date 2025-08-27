Vietnamese bodybuilders among Asia's best competitors

Bodybuilding

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's bodybuilding team came home safe and sound on August 25 after proving their power in both Southeast Asia and Asia, following several wins at two different competitions held in Thailand.

The Vietnamese athletes secured six titles to top the 19th regional championship and nine golds to finish second in the 57th continental tournament from August 24 to 28.

At the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2025, the most successful athletes were world champions Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung, who earned a double with a gold in the women's fitness physique 1.65m and athletic physique open categories, and Tạ Thị Ngọc Bích, with two golds in the women's fitness physique over 1.65m and ladies model physique for over-35s.

Other winners included Trần Ngọc Ngân Hà in the women's sport physique over 1.65m category and Lê Văn Việt in the men's athletic physique under 1.67m.

Vietnamese bodybuilders also earned five silvers and six bronzes in other categories, but remained below Thailand's team, which earned 12 golds. Malaysia finished third with four gold medals.

Meanwhile, in the South East Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025, more than 100 athletes from eight countries also competed at Alexander Hotel in Bangkok.

With their impressive performance, Việt Nam secured six golds. Winners were Lê Ngọc Thái in the men's 55kg, Lê Hồng Phong (men's 60kg), Trần Văn Khánh (men's 70kg), Nguyễn Minh Mỹ (men's 80kg), Trương Hoàng Long (men's over 85kg) and Châu Nguyên Kha (men's fitness athletic physique 1.60m).

Thailand came in second with four golds and Laos made a surprise upset, earning a third-place position with two gold medals.

National team head coach Nguyễn Văn Hải said it was a really good result for the athletes, who won double their target of gold medals. The wins will also help motivate them ahead of the world championships taking place later this year.

The results demonstrated the strength of bodybuilding in Việt Nam, which can help the team vie for a higher position in international tournaments.

According to statistics from the Việt Nam Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation, hundreds of Vietnamese bodybuilders have won top podiums at official tournaments of all levels, including the world championships, over the past six years.

In 2024, Việt Nam placed second in the Asian championship's medal tally before earning first place at the world event several months later. This unprecedented achievement forced the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation to honour Việt Nam as one of the best delegations in history, said Hải. VNS