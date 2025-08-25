People's public security sports aim for new heights

HÀ NỘI — As a vital arm of the nation's defence, the People's Public Security Force not only fulfils its duties of maintaining security and social order, but also boasts a rich tradition of nurturing elite athletes. This commitment has significantly contributed to the overall achievements of Vietnamese sports.

The Government has earmarked the People's Public Security Force as a key player in the long-term development of sports talent, reflecting a determined vision to elevate the People's Public Security sports movement to unprecedented heights.

General Lương Tam Quang, a member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security, highlighted this ambition: "In the years to come, we expect our sports teams not only to sustain their impressive domestic successes, but also to make a mark on the international stage.

"This journey will showcase the strength, solidarity and unwavering resolve of the People's Public Security Force, while also radiating the qualities of courage, intelligence, discipline and aspiration that define our soldiers."

Beyond mere accolades, the People's Public Security sports movement serves as a unique platform for the comprehensive training of its members. It enhances physical fitness and intelligence and also cultivates political courage, essential attributes that bolster the force's reputation and trust within society during this pivotal era.

The past decade has been a remarkable phase for the People's Public Security sports, marked by an array of outstanding achievements.

Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt, director of the Department of Physical Training and Sports, noted that this force regularly contributes 15 to 20 per cent of the gold medals for Việt Nam at the SEA Games, excelling in disciplines like shooting, athletics, pencak silat, boxing, karate and table tennis.

Many police athletes have become mainstays on national teams, clinching medals on regional and international stages. One outstanding example is shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh, who has reached pistol shooting event finals twice, finishing fourth at the Olympics.

Recent statistics reveal the force's impressive medal haul: in 2017, they secured 584 medals at national competitions, bolstering Việt Nam's standing in regional and global sports. This included three gold medals and one bronze at the 29th SEA Games across karate, pencak silat and weightlifting, as well as two world gold medals in weightlifting and vovinam.

The year 2023 marked a peak season with 689 medals, including two golds and one silver at the 19th ASIAD in karate and sepak takraw. In 2024, they added 606 medals, contributing four gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games.

Since the beginning of 2025, People's Public Security sports have already claimed 415 medals, including three Asian golds, eight Southeast Asian golds and 15 golds at the World Police and Firefighter Games.

These remarkable achievements underscore the strategic vision and direction of the Department of Political Work under the Ministry of Public Security, which has implemented comprehensive policies to embed sports within the cultural and spiritual fabric of the People's Public Security Force.

Colonel Nguyễn Thị Thúy Thanh, deputy director of the Department of Party and Political Affairs, stated: “Our movement is diverse and expansive, integrating mass sports with high-performance training. We aim not only to enhance physical health and strength, but also to identify and nurture exceptional athletes for national and international competition.

"Our ultimate goal is to cultivate a People's Public Security force that is robust in body and mind, ready to tackle any challenge for the peace of our homeland.”

Training the next generation of athletes is a strategic priority, facilitated through collaborations between the Việt Nam People's Public Security Sports Association, clubs, training centres and community resources. The training roadmap emphasises technical expertise, political resilience and professional ethics, ensuring each athlete embodies not just competitive success, but also the exemplary qualities of a police officer.

The sporting achievements of the People's Public Security Force have significantly uplifted the image and stature of Vietnamese sports on the global stage. This movement not only pursues high performance but also fosters the bravery, resilience and spirit of those committed to maintaining social order and safety.

Ultimately, this dual value of People's Public Security sports enriches the entire landscape of Vietnamese athletics. — VNS