Nha Trang Dolphins clinch final playoff spot

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Nha Trang Dolphins sealed the last playoff berth after a decisive 96-70 victory over the Danang Dragons at Military Zone 5 Gymnasium, Đà Nẵng City on Friday.

The clash was a do-or-die match for the home side, who needed a win to maintain their slim hopes of progressing. Meanwhile, the Dolphins only required a victory to confirm their ticket to the postseason.

The Dragons started strong, capitalising on their home advantage to lead 22-17 at the end of the first quarter. By mid-second quarter, they stretched the gap to 10 points, but strong performances from Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang and Jaylyn Richardson helped the visitors narrow the deficit. Munkhtur Khurel Togoo’s accurate three-point shooting kept the Dolphins within reach at 39-38 before half-time.

The third quarter saw both teams exchange leads, with the Dragons relying on Mai Phước Thịnh while the Dolphins looked to centre Mykal Jenkins. Late contributions from substitutes Nguyễn Thành Đạt and Nguyễn Phúc Vinh gave the visitors a 61-56 advantage heading into the final quarter.

In the last period, the Dragons’ offence faltered, allowing Richardson to spark a decisive 23-4 run. With further support from Phúc Vinh and Thành Đạt, coach Todd Purves’ men surged ahead by more than 20 points, effectively ending the contest.

Richardson earned Player of the Game honours with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. “This was a crucial game to decide our playoff fate, so we played with the highest determination. The win is fantastic and I’m proud that we achieved our target. Every team in the playoffs will be a tough challenge, but we will fight until the end,” he said.

The Dolphins’ depth proved key, with Phúc Vinh and Thành Đạt combining for 16 points and five steals off the bench. Timothy Simmons led the Dragons with 23 points, while Lâm Minh Duy contributed nine.

With the result, the Nha Trang Dolphins maintained second place in the standings at 11-5, while the Danang Dragons stayed fifth with an 8-9 record. The victory confirmed the Dolphins as the final team to secure a playoff spot this season. VNS