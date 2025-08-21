Minh proves his power, Hân steals the show at national golf championship

Golf

GIA LAI — Đỗ Dương Gia Minh maintained his position as leading player after the second round of the National Golf Championship.

Nguyễn Viết Gia Hân raced to the top of the leader board in the women's event on August 20 in Gia Lai Province.

Minh, 16, finished with a one-over 73, hitting five birdies and six bogies.

Although it was a worse round than the previous day, he's still top of the leader board with an even-par 144 overall.

He is followed by last year runner-up Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, former champion Trương Chí Quân and Nguyễn Văn Quang who are tied at four-over on 148.

Hân made a big leap from fifth after the first day to top spot thanks to her outstanding

two-under round of 70, with six birdies.

It was the best result of the entire tournament after two days. She now leads the way with three-over 147 after two rounds.

Defending champion Lê Chúc An is second with five-over 149 and Nguyễn Thảo My in third with six-over 150.

Notably, Nguyễn Khánh Linh, 12, made it and becomes the youngest player of the tournament advancing to the second stage.

The national championship features 12 players in men's and women's categories. competing from August 18-23 at the FLC Golf Links Quy Nhơn, one of a toughest and most beautiful courses in Việt Nam.

“In an ideal weather conditions I believe that golfers will enjoy best experience in the national championship and their time in Gia Lai," said Phạm Anh Tuấn, chairman of the provincial People's Committee. VNS