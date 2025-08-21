Đức, Hạnh each win two titles at VTF Pro Tour 200

Tennis
|Vũ Hà Minh Đức receive trophy and bonus for the men's singles of the VTF Pro Tour 200. Photos of VTF
HCM CITY — Vũ Hà Minh Đức and Ngô Hồng Hạnh were the winners of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) Pro Tour 200 – AP Sports Club Cup 2025.
Đức of AP Sports Club crushed Correa Adrian of Quanh Hạnh Khánh Hòa Club 6-2, 6-1 in the men's singles final on August 20.
He later paired with Trương Thành Minh to defeat Mai Duy Anh and Nguyễn Minh Phát, also member of AP Sports Club, 6-4, 6-2 in the men's doubles.
"It is the first time that I won both singles and doubles titles. It is great that I am in pair with Minh for the first time and take the top position. I am really happy and excited," said Đức.
Meanwhile coach Nguyễn Phi Vũ was over the moon with these trophies and hoped that his players would maintain their top form for the national championship which will be held in October in Phan Thiết City, Lâm Đồng Province.
Meanwhile Hạnh of the Military beat Đào Uyên My of HCM City 6-4, 6-3 in the women's singles final.
|Ngô Hồng Hạnh (right) and teammate in the women's doubles final match.
She topped the podium for the second time in the women's doubles along with teammate Lê Thảo Hân. They beat Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh and Nguyễn Thị Phương of Hà Nội 6-4, 1-6, 10-4.
The last title went to Lê Trung Tính and Phan Diễm Quỳnh of the Military in the mixed doubles after beating Lê Công Tiễn and Nguyễn Bích Trâm, a mixed team of Quang Hanh Club and the Military, 6-2, 6-2.
The tournament featured more than 100 players from clubs nationwide.
VTF said the tournament was successful in both organising activities and quality, contributing to promoting the development of tennis in the community and the lifting levels of the national players. VNS