Việt Nam lands knockout blow in golden taekwondo start

Taekwondo

KHÁNH HÒA — Việt Nam landed a powerful opening punch at the 17th ASEAN Taekwondo Championships and Junior Championships, scooping 18 gold medals on the first day of competition in Khánh Hòa Province on August 19. The initial golds were claimed in the poomsae (performance) discipline, with champions including Châu Tuyết Vân, Nguyễn Thị Lệ Kim, Bạc Thị Khiêm and Lưu Quyền Phước.

At the opening ceremony, Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt emphasised the tournaments’ importance as the nation prepares for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 33). He noted that beyond the medals, taekwondo fosters discipline, perseverance, respect and solidarity.

President of the ASEAN Taekwondo Federation (ATF) Manuel Monsour Del Rosario III marked the tournament as the federation’s 35th founding anniversary, urging athletes to compete with integrity while embracing the spirit of friendship.

This year’s competition features over 370 athletes, coaches and referees from nine countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and hosts Việt Nam. Việt Nam leads the field with 115 participants, reinforcing its position as one of Asia’s taekwondo powerhouses.

Athletes compete in youth categories U14, U17 and seniors, with medals available in both poomsae and kyorugi (combat) disciplines. The Vietnamese team enters the tournament in strong form, having secured three gold medals at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships. Traditional rivals such as the Philippines have also brought formidable squads, setting the stage for intense contests.

The tournaments will conclude on August 21, followed by the 21st International Taekwondo Clubs Championships from August 22 to 25 at the same venues. These events serve as vital preparation for regional teams ahead of the SEA Games, scheduled for December in Thailand, where Việt Nam currently holds the number one team ranking. — VNS