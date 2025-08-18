HAGL coach remains optimistic, dismisses relegation concerns

Football

GIA LAI — Coach Lê Quang Trãi of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) remains confident for the season ahead despite a rocky start.

After losing to Becamex HCM City at home by three goals to nil, Trãi remains optimistic and unperturbed by relegation fears.

In the press conference following the match on Sunday, Trãi said: "I’m not worried about HAGL facing relegation. This is just the first match of the season.

"Our young players displayed a commendable fighting spirit, even if the outcome wasn’t what we hoped for. I believe we’ll improve moving forward."

HAGL started the match with enthusiasm, applying pressure on their opponents. Striker Gabriel da Conceicao had a golden opportunity against goalkeeper Minh Toàn in the 20th minute but couldn’t find the net.

The tide turned in the 41st minute when HAGL conceded a penalty after VAR confirmed that Phan Du Học had fouled Hồ Tuấn Tài. Võ Minh Trọng converted the goal from the spot, putting HCM City ahead.

In the second half, despite some stellar saves from goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên, HAGL succumbed to two more goals from Nguyễn Văn Anh and Oribaajo Ismaila, sealing a disappointing 0-3 defeat.

This season, HAGL are fielding a youthful squad, with many players experiencing V.League 1 for the first time. Coach Trãi insists that this loss is just a stepping stone, as the team have ample time to grow and develop.

HAGL are committed to nurturing this young roster, focusing on improvement with each match and coach Trãi believes that the young talents will mature rapidly as they gain valuable experience in the national league.

While Trãi downplays relegation concerns, the reality is that HAGL will face significant challenges this season. Defensive lapses and a blunt attack, coupled with well-prepared opponents, add to the pressure.

"The true strength of HAGL lies in the spirit and determination of our young players," Trãi said.

"The patience of our fans will fuel our quest to overcome the hurdles ahead."

Entering the 2025/26 V.League 1 season, HAGL boast a team that embodies a 'Gen Z squad', with most players born after 2000. In a league where they have battled relegation for several seasons, fans are eager to see what this new generation can achieve.

This season, HAGL showcase a squad brimming with ambition. Players like Đinh Quang Kiệt, Trần Gia Bảo, Nguyễn Văn Triệu, and Trần Trung Kiên are instilling new confidence.

Quang Kiệt is hailed as the “future steel shield” of the Vietnamese national team, while Gia Huy stands out as a creative midfielder poised to make an explosive impact.

In goal, HAGL has Trung Kiên, a young shot-stopper who has already tasted victory in the ASEAN Cup 2024 and the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship. At just 22, Trung Kiên exemplifies a fearless generation, having matured through rigorous competition at both club and national levels.

What truly sets HAGL’s Gen Z squad apart is their indomitable spirit. While they may lack experience, their eagerness to prove themselves is palpable. These young players are emerging in an era where Vietnamese football is reaching new heights, equipping them with a modern mindset and rapid adaptability.

HAGL remain dedicated to building a team rooted in internal strength. This Gen Z squad are a continuation of that philosophy, aiming not just to 'play for fun' but to compete fiercely for top rankings.

Of course, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. V.League 1 is unforgiving, with many clubs pouring significant resources into their championship pursuits. The young HAGL must first navigate relegation pressures before they can set their sights on loftier goals. But that’s what makes them a team to watch – a dynamic, youthful squad capable of surprises at any moment. — VNS