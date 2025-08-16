Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese women fall to Australia in ASEAN Cup semi-finals

August 16, 2025 - 22:43
With the win, Australia booked their place in the final against Myanmar, while Việt Nam will face Thailand in the third-place playoff at 4:30 p.m. on August 19.

 

The Vietnamese women's team (in red) vs Australian U23 women's team in the semi-finals of the 2025 ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup this evening. — Photo laodong.vn

HẢI PHÒNG — The Vietnamese women’s team fell 1-2 to the Australian U23 side in the semi-finals of the 2025 ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup at Lạch Tray Stadium in Hải Phòng this evening.

Backed by strong home support, Việt Nam entered the match with confidence, but the Australians applied aggressive pressing from the outset, forcing the hosts onto the defensive.

The visitors struck early with two quick goals. In the 6th minute, Aideen Keane headed home, before Leticia McKenna doubled the lead with a spectacular long-range strike in the 16th minute.

Holding a two-goal cushion, Australia tightened their defence, using strength and composure to blunt Việt Nam’s attacks. The home side worked hard but struggled to break through the solid back line.

Việt Nam pushed forward late in the game, and in the 88th minute, Bích Thùy pulled one back with a sharp finish from a tight angle. Despite late pressure, the equaliser proved elusive.

With the win, Australia booked their place in the final against Myanmar, while Việt Nam will face Thailand in the third-place playoff at 4:30 p.m. on August 19. — VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

