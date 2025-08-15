LION Championship promises to roar by the shore

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — The LION Championship, Việt Nam’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) series, is making its long-awaited debut in Khánh Hòa Province and it’s bringing heavyweights, high drama and a potential record-breaking moment with it.

On August 16, the usually calm setting of Cam Ranh Square in Khánh Hòa Province will transform into a battleground as LION Championship 25 unfolds. The event promises nine action-packed bouts, including two championship showdowns. But it’s the main card that has fight fans holding their breath.

In a much-anticipated clash in the 60kg weight class, Lê Văn Tuần, the reigning 56kg champion, will take on Trần Ngọc Lượng, the top-ranked contender in the division. At stake? A vacant belt – and the chance for Tuần to become the first Vietnamese fighter to hold two LION Championship titles simultaneously.

The 60kg title was left without an owner in May, when former champion Robson Oliveira returned the belt to organisers for personal reasons. That decision opened the door to what could be a defining moment for Vietnamese MMA.

But Tuần’s path to dual-gold glory is anything but certain. Lượng is no ordinary challenger. Just last month, he captured headlines after emerging victorious in a jaw-dropping 1-vs-20 challenge, fending off 20 amateur fighters in a punishing test of endurance and skill under both boxing and MMA rules. Spectators and experts alike praised his resilience, composure, and physical conditioning.

Both athletes are seasoned jujitsu practitioners, each with signature strengths. Tuần is currently the only Vietnamese fighter known to execute both the buggy choke and D’arce choke – complex grappling techniques rarely seen in domestic competition.

Lượng, on the other hand, has never lost to a Vietnamese opponent in the LION Championship and holds an impressive record of eight wins from nine fights, his only defeat coming at the hands of a Japanese fighter during a ONE Championship event in 2024.

In the co-main event, kindergarten teacher Lò Thị Phụng will challenge the formidable Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Hoa for the 52kg title.

Phụng’s jujitsu skills have been on full display throughout her LION Championship appearances, with three submission victories in previous editions.

Meanwhile, Hoa will draw upon her background in Muay Thai, Sanda, and traditional Vietnamese martial arts to pose a serious threat to her rival.

LION Championship 25 will also feature a highly anticipated rematch in the MMA Duo format, pitting kickboxing specialists Nguyễn Xuân Phương and Nguyễn Ngọc Thức against the pairing of Nguyễn Tiến Long and Nguyễn Thành Thoan.

In their first meeting last month, Phương and Thức were defeated just 55 seconds into the bout, sparking considerable pre- and post-fight trash talk between the two sides.

This time, Long will return with a new partner, Thoan, and the pair are determined to secure another victory although they are expected to face better-prepared and more cautious opponents.

Under the unique MMA Duo format, four fighters compete simultaneously, supervised by two referees. After 10 minutes, the winning team is determined either by the number of team members still able to compete, or by the extent of injuries sustained.

Another high-stakes contest attracting attention will be the clash between Bạch Văn Nghĩa and Trần Minh Nhựt in the men’s 60kg category. The victor will earn the right to challenge the belt holder – either Tuần or Lượng, depending on the outcome of the main event.

Elsewhere on the card, Phạm Thanh Ngân will face Quàng Văn Minh in the men’s 65kg class, while Adel Iabbarov will take on Siyovush Gulmamadov in what will be the only bout between international fighters on the night, also in the 65kg division.

Additional matches include Đinh Văn Khuyến vs Nguyễn Thanh Duy (men’s 56kg), Karina Veis vs Trần Trà My (women’s 52kg), and Võ Tiến Đạt vs Lê Nguyên Phúc (men’s 56kg) – all of which promise to deliver a thrilling evening of action in Nha Trang.

All matches will be livestreamed on the LION Championship fanpage from 8pm. — VNS