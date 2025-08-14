ASEAN Cup semi-final tickets on sale

HẢI PHÒNG — Fans eager to witness thrilling action at the 2025 ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup can now secure their tickets, with prices set at VNĐ100,000 and VNĐ200,000. The eagerly anticipated matches, featuring host nation Việt Nam and strong regional rivals, promise to light up Lạch Tray Stadium this August.

The tournament schedule includes a clash between Myanmar and Thailand at 4pm on August 16, followed by the host team’s face-off against Australia at 8pm the same day. Both matches will be held at the iconic Lạch Tray Stadium in Hải Phòng.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on August 14, available both in person and online via https://datve.cahnfc.com/ or by scanning the QR code provided by the organisers, making it easier than ever for fans to support their teams.

The organisers have reminded supporters to safeguard their tickets once purchased and to adhere strictly to security regulations. Fans are prohibited from bringing sharp objects, fireworks, pepper spray, or any prohibited substances into the stadium, in accordance with Vietnamese law, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

With the countdown to kick-off underway, anticipation is building for an exciting display of women’s football at the 2025 ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup. — VNS