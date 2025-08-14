Bia Saigon Dragon Cup kicks off regional flair in seven-a-side showdown

Football

HCM CITY — Football meets flair this weekend as the third International Seven-a-side Football Tournament kicks off in HCM City for the first time, bringing together top teams from Việt Nam, Thailand and Malaysia in a high-energy celebration of ASEAN street football culture.

Running from August 15–17, the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup 2025 is set to showcase the uniquely Vietnamese style of seven-a-side play — a fast-paced, grassroots-inspired format now making waves beyond national borders. Organised by VietFootball, the event aims to elevate this homegrown format on the international stage.

Competing teams will face off in a round-robin format, with the top-performing squad walking away with the championship trophy and a sizeable cash prize. The tournament not only celebrates football but also promotes regional solidarity, cultural exchange and community spirit through sport.

As one of Việt Nam’s leading enterprises committed to sustainable development, SABECO — the sponsor behind the Dragon Cup — views sports as a vital avenue for encouraging positive lifestyles and strengthening cultural ties. The company’s backing of the tournament aligns with its broader vision of supporting initiatives that inspire unity and wellbeing.

This international event follows the recent conclusion of the largest-ever National Seven-a-side Football Championship, which saw hundreds of matches across eight regional zones before the finals took place in July in Hà Nội. Thiên Khôi FC emerged victorious, completing the tournament undefeated.

After the finals, standout players were selected to form the VPL Dream Team, which faced off against the Việt Nam All Stars — a squad made up of current and former national football heroes — in a special showcase match, the first of its kind held to spotlight the growing appeal of seven-a-side football in Việt Nam.— VNS