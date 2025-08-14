Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Bia Saigon Dragon Cup kicks off regional flair in seven-a-side showdown

August 14, 2025 - 16:56
The third International Seven-a-side Football Tournament will be held in HCM City for the first time featuring three sides of the ASEAN region.

Football 

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Việt Nam is ready to compete in the International Seven-a-side Football Tournament on August 16-18 in HCM City. Photos courtesy of VietFootball

HCM CITY — Football meets flair this weekend as the third International Seven-a-side Football Tournament kicks off in HCM City for the first time, bringing together top teams from Việt Nam, Thailand and Malaysia in a high-energy celebration of ASEAN street football culture.

Running from August 15–17, the Bia Saigon Dragon Cup 2025 is set to showcase the uniquely Vietnamese style of seven-a-side play — a fast-paced, grassroots-inspired format now making waves beyond national borders. Organised by VietFootball, the event aims to elevate this homegrown format on the international stage.

GAME ON: Team representatives take part in the tournament's launching ceremony.

Competing teams will face off in a round-robin format, with the top-performing squad walking away with the championship trophy and a sizeable cash prize. The tournament not only celebrates football but also promotes regional solidarity, cultural exchange and community spirit through sport.

As one of Việt Nam’s leading enterprises committed to sustainable development, SABECO — the sponsor behind the Dragon Cup — views sports as a vital avenue for encouraging positive lifestyles and strengthening cultural ties. The company’s backing of the tournament aligns with its broader vision of supporting initiatives that inspire unity and wellbeing.

TALKING TACTICS: Thailand team discuss before their training.

This international event follows the recent conclusion of the largest-ever National Seven-a-side Football Championship, which saw hundreds of matches across eight regional zones before the finals took place in July in Hà Nội. Thiên Khôi FC emerged victorious, completing the tournament undefeated.

After the finals, standout players were selected to form the VPL Dream Team, which faced off against the Việt Nam All Stars — a squad made up of current and former national football heroes — in a special showcase match, the first of its kind held to spotlight the growing appeal of seven-a-side football in Việt Nam.— VNS

football seven-a-side Vietnam Super Cup Vietfootball

see also

More on this story

Sports

Controversy erupts as Việt Nam penalised in world volleyball championship

In the early morning of August 13 (Vietnamese time), FIVB announced an investigation into the Vietnamese team regarding the inclusion of an ineligible athlete in their roster for the tournament in Indonesia. As a result, FIVB has cancelled all match results involving the violating player, leading to a 0-3 loss in those games.
Sports

Thanh Thúy hits new heights worldwide

In Asia, Thúy claimed second place behind China’s Wu Mengjie. She also ranked fourth in the world among outside hitters, with teammate Vi Thị Như Quỳnh coming in at 29th overall.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom