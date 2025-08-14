TV360 exclusively broadcasts Bundesliga in Việt Nam

Football

HÀ NỘI — TV360, Viettel Telecom's online TV platform, has announced exclusive broadcasting rights to the German Bundesliga football tournament in Việt Nam for three seasons, from 2025 to 2028.

Following the deal with the Bundesliga International (DFL), TV360 will bring fans all 306 matches each season, while opening up opportunities to connect Vietnamese football talents and top German clubs.

TV360 will also produce and exclusively broadcast a documentary series entitled Journey to Bundesliga, which records young players and coaches from the V.League 1 team Thể Công-Viettel FC training and competing at Bundesliga clubs in Germany.

The educational and inspirational programme demonstrates the role of TV360 in accompanying the development of young Vietnamese football talents.

Head of Asia Pacific for Bundesliga International Kevin Sim said that over the past five years, the number of Bundesliga fans in Việt Nam has increased by more than a third, a testament to the country’s passion for football.

With Viettel’s strong presence and innovative content delivery, the opportunity to expand Bundesliga's reach will help Vietnamese fans get closer to the clubs, players and stories that make the German football league special.

In addition, TV360 will work with Bundesliga to hold events for football supporters. Through livestreaming sessions Watching Bundesliga with Stars, supporters and famous guests will take part in commentaries, give their opinions, make predictions and interact with other fans.

Bundesliga Watch Party will be an offline meeting between supporters, commentators and well-known key opinion leaders in a visit to Việt Nam.

Fans can also participate in mini-games and exciting interactive activities and predict scores to receive rewards on the TV360 app.

“With exclusive advantages, a modern technology platform and a comprehensive digital ecosystem, TV360 is committed to not only broadcasting Bundesliga, but also creating a German football environment for Vietnamese people,” said Nguyễn Hà Thành, deputy general director of Viettel Telecom.

The Bundesliga is Germany's top professional football league, founded in 1963. It has one of the highest average attendance rates in the world, with nearly 40,000 people per match, and is broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories.

With more than 13 million regular users, TV360 is currently the leading entertainment television platform in Việt Nam, owning copyrights and broadcasting rights for major international football tournaments like the World Cup, Euros and Champions League. VNS