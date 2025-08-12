Hà Nội showdown set to kick off National Cup drama

HÀ NỘI A showdown between two of Hà Nội’s footballing giants will light up the opening round of the National Cup 2025–26, following a dramatic draw held on Monday in the capital.

In a fixture certain to stir up local rivalries, Thể Công Viettel are set to face Hà Nội FC. The winner of this much-anticipated match, scheduled for September 13, will go on to face defending champions Hà Nội Police in the second round.

All three clubs—Thể Công Viettel, Hà Nội FC and Hà Nội Police—have consistently been title contenders in recent years and, with Hà Nội Police fresh off their maiden National Super Cup victory on Sunday, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The single-elimination format of the National Cup means a strong contender will crash out early—ensuring fireworks from the very first whistle.

Elsewhere in the first round, Thanh Hóa, two-time National Cup winners, will host former V.League champions Hoàng Anh Gia Lai in another all-V.League 1 clash. The winner will meet top-flight newcomers PVF–CAND in the second round. PVF–CAND earned promotion after Quảng Nam FC’s unexpected withdrawal from the V.League 1.

This year’s tournament features 14 teams from V.League 1 and 12 from V.League 2. Six top-tier clubs—Hà Nội Police, Thép Xanh Nam Định, Sông Lam Nghệ An, Hải Phòng FC, HCM City Police, and PVF–CAND—have received byes into the second round.

The 2025–26 National Cup will run from September 13 to June 28, 2026. The winners will walk away with VNĐ2 billion and earn a coveted spot representing Việt Nam at the ASEAN Clubs Cup 2026–27.

In related news, the Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF) also conducted the draw for the upcoming V.League 2 season. Thirteen teams will compete in a two-leg, round-robin format from September 19 to June 20, 2026.

Following 26 rounds and 156 matches, the top two teams will be promoted to the V.League 1 and awarded VNĐ2 billion. Runners-up will receive VNĐ1 billion and VNĐ500 million, respectively, while the bottom two teams will be relegated to the Second Division.

A notable new regulation allows each club to register one foreign player, one naturalised player, and two overseas Vietnamese players to strengthen their squads.

VAR technology will be used in select high-profile matches, and all fixtures will be broadcast live across FPT Play’s multi-platform network. VNS