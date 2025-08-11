Việt Nam win big to earn AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 slot

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam clinched their spot at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with a 3-0 win against Kyrgyz Republic in the Qualifiers Group B match on August 10 in Hà Nội.

With all three wins Việt Nam topped the group ranking and advanced to the final which will be held in April, 2026 in Thailand.

Captain Lưu Hoàng Vân pushed Việt Nam in front early with only three minutes into the game.

Vân collected a loose ball at the edge of Kyrgyz Republic's box, shifted away from Nagima Turalieva before blasting a powerful shot beyond keeper Aidan Kubanychbekova.

It was doubled in the 28th minute after Đào Khánh Vy caught Kuabnychbekova slightly off her goal line with the Kyrgyz Republic custodian only managing to knock the shot into her own net in desperation.

The second half saw an improved Kyrgyz Republic side who competed better and made Vietnamese players work harder to protect their goal.

However, their efforts were not good enough but the Central Asian side conceded again in the 74th minute when Vy rose highest in the box to nod home Y Za Lương’s pinpoint corner to settle the contest.

Earlier, Hong Kong, China defeated Singapore 3-1 to finish second on six points in this group.

Việt Nam were the only side from the Southeast Asian region to compete in the Asian championship, except for Thailand which received automatic slot as the host country.

The team were awarded VNĐ500 million (US$19,000) from the Việt Nam Football Federation for their success.

They will join 10 other teams who are groups' leaders and best second-placed finishers in the finals from April 1-18, 2026. VNS