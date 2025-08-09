Dragons fire up playoff race with win over Catfish

ĐÀ NẴNG — Danang Dragons boosted their playoff hopes after a convincing 77-64 win over Cantho Catfish at Military Zone 5 Gymnasium on Friday, moving back into the top four.

In the third and final regular-season encounter between the two teams, the match carried significant weight. The home side needed points to strengthen their playoff chances, while the visitors risked surrendering their top seed position to Hanoi Buffaloes if defeated. Both teams fielded their optimal starting line-ups.

The first quarter saw the Dragons struggling to capitalise on home advantage, missing several early shots. However, the energetic play of Vietnamese-American guard Kyan Washington on both ends of the court kept the defending runners-up within reach. Three-point shooting was scarce, with only two successful attempts between the teams. The Dragons held a slim 18-17 lead at the break.

In the second quarter, both sides increased the tempo to break the deadlock. The hosts edged ahead thanks to Washington and fellow reserve Huỳnh Andre Minh Triết. On the other end, Michael Soy began to find rhythm under tight defensive pressure, but the visitors still trailed 38-34 at half-time.

After a quiet start, Karachi Edo heated up in the third quarter, steering the Dragons to preserve their narrow lead. Catfish coach Phan Thanh Cảnh rotated in guards Dương Đức Trí and Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, but they struggled to spark momentum. Two clutch three-pointers ensured the Dragons entered the final period up 56-51.

In the last quarter, the hosts successfully neutralised star forward Malek Green, building a double-digit cushion at 62-51. Solid defensive reads and timely plays from Ganbat Chinbold and Timothy Simmons kept the Catfish at bay.

In the ninth minute, Lê Hoàng Quân stole the ball and scored, sealing the game at 74-63. With the result in hand, coach Phan withdrew his starters, and the Dragons cruised to a 77-64 victory.

Simmons, the Dragons’ quietly dominant centre, earned Player of the Game honours with 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and six steals. “The whole team executed the coach’s plan well to limit their offensive options. After a long road trip, I am happy to be back in Đà Nẵng. This is where we play with the most confidence, and that will be our advantage in the coming crucial games,” Simmons said.

The Dragons’ disciplined defence restricted the Catfish to no more than 17 points in any quarter. While the starting line-up delivered consistently, bench duo Minh Triết (10 points) and Washington (nine points) provided a valuable spark. For the visitors, despite their high-profile roster, key scorers were effectively shut down.

The result dropped Cantho Catfish (8-5) to third place, while the Dragons (8-6) climbed to fourth. It also indirectly handed Hanoi Buffaloes the supporter cup and top seed for the playoffs. VNS