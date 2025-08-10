Hà Nội Police target seasonal wins after Super National Cup victory

Football

NINH BÌNH - After beating Thép Xanh Nam Định 3-2 to take the Super National Cup for the first time in history, Hà Nội Police are targeting two other titles when the next season begins later this month.

V.League 1 MVP Alan Grafite opened the score for the Police in the 38th minute, sending the ball home from a close-range finish.

Nam Định sped up with consecutive attacks and found the equaliser in the second half, as Kyle Hudlin headed one home in the 54th minute, just one minute after taking the field.

The former national champions also found more threatening opportunities than in the first half, but it was not enough to find the back of the net.

Leo Artur gave an incredible solo performance, running through the midfield area into Nam Định's box and scoring in the second additional minute.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc put his name on the scoreboard in the eighth additional minute, with a strong and straight low goal.

Hudlin, who is the world tallest striker at 2.06m, completed his double with a spot kick seven minutes later.

"I am happy and excited after defeating the national champions on their home soil at Thiên Trường Stadium," said defender Trần Định Trọng.

"This will be a perfect start for us, as the new season will begin in the next few days. With new quality players added to the team and this trophy, we are confident to aim for high results in competitions that we will participate in this season."

"Nam Định were a tough rival," he added. "They, especially Kyle Hudlin, their new player, created many difficulties for us with high ball situations. We failed to stop him when he scored the first goal, but then we came up with a suitable plan to limit his ability, and we made it."

Hudlin said he was disappointed that he couldn't help Nam Định win the match, but added that the Police deserved to take the trophy.

"It's hard to describe my feelings," said the English player. "I expected to win the first title with Nam Định. This defeat is a great disappointment to me and the whole team."

"I find it difficult to accept this defeat because I always set the highest goals," he added. "I am also sad for my teammates. They worked hard last season to play in this match.

"The Police are strong and I understand that the Super Cup is a big challenge. They were better in this game and deserved to win."

Hudlin was among the most-watched players for the V.League 1 defending champions, as he scored in all of Nam Định's matches at a training camp in South Korea last month.

Last season, Hudlin played 27 matches for Newport FC in the EFL League Two, recording six goals and one assist.

Coach Mano Polking said he was excited to earn his second title in Việt Nam, adding that he wanted to win all of the competitions next season.

“This victory makes me very happy, and I believe we fully deserved the result. My players showed great spirit in a challenging match away from home and in front of thousands of Nam Định supporters. I would like to congratulate the whole team for the win," he said.

“Our goal is to compete for all titles, from V.League 1 and the National Cup to the AFC Champions League Two. Last season ended well, and this season is also starting well, so the important thing now is to maintain our form.

"We have some new players who need more time to integrate. When they get into the rhythm better, our strength will improve."

The Police will begin their V.League 1 season on August 15 when they host Thể Công Viettel on home ground at Hàng Đẫy Stadium. Meanwhile Nam Định will face Hải Phòng at Lạch Tray one day later.

Polking said he still believes Nam Định is one of the most difficult clubs to beat, as they showed their power in the last two years.

“They will definitely be favourites for the title this season, with quality local and foreign players. Hà Nội FC, Viettel, PVF-CAND and HCM City Police will also be arch-rivals for all sides. They will make a competitive tournament and contribute to lifting the quality of the national team," said Polking, who has been reported as one of 16 candidates for the Singapore national team's head coach position.

"I just heard the news," he said. "I'm happy to learn that the Singapore Football Federation appreciates me. But I still have a contract here, and I have a good relationship with the President [of the Police]. I can only say that if one day he tells me, 'Mano, it's time for you to go,' then I will leave the team." VNS